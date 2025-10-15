Hello Biztopians!

This update includes a number of important fixes and improvements based on your feedback. Thanks for being part of the Biztopia community.

Here’s what’s new:

Fixed an issue where picking up items from shelves could cause them to disappear if the stack limit was exceeded.

Visual bugs with floating objects, misplaced terrain, and other minor map issues have been corrected for a smoother environment.

Fixed a bug where the eating sound effect played for all players in co-op sessions, even when the eating player was far away.

Items on shelves now correctly display their stock status. Previously, some stocked items appeared red even when available.

Improved worker behavior to prevent them from getting stuck. Pathfinding and general performance were optimized.

Resolved a performance issue causing stutters at the Delivery Operation Center.

Fixed a bug that allowed players to earn excessive XP after reaching a certain progression point.

Various balance adjustments were made to ensure fairer progression and economy.

Localization improvements were made across multiple languages.