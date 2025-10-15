 Skip to content
15 October 2025 Build 20404450 Edited 15 October 2025 – 16:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Biztopians!

This update includes a number of important fixes and improvements based on your feedback. Thanks for being part of the Biztopia community.

Here’s what’s new:

  • Fixed an issue where picking up items from shelves could cause them to disappear if the stack limit was exceeded.

  • Visual bugs with floating objects, misplaced terrain, and other minor map issues have been corrected for a smoother environment.

  • Fixed a bug where the eating sound effect played for all players in co-op sessions, even when the eating player was far away.

  • Items on shelves now correctly display their stock status. Previously, some stocked items appeared red even when available.

  • Improved worker behavior to prevent them from getting stuck. Pathfinding and general performance were optimized.

  • Resolved a performance issue causing stutters at the Delivery Operation Center.

  • Fixed a bug that allowed players to earn excessive XP after reaching a certain progression point.

  • Various balance adjustments were made to ensure fairer progression and economy.

  • Localization improvements were made across multiple languages.

  • Co-op performance and network stability have been improved.

Thanks again for your continued support and feedback. We’re always working to improve Biztopia.

See you in the next update!

❤️ The Biztopia Dev Team

