Updated Game to have testing components of Halloween Event (not the whole thing)

Performance Optimizations Across Characters and Meshes throughout the game

Significant Improvements to Camera Movement and Smoothness in Combat

Updated Multiple NPC's with Finalized Voice Actors

Added Monster Blood Quest to Teach Players about Monster Blood

Server Player Counts Fixed

Events Updated and Implemented

Fixed Wall issue in Morthstone

Added Woodworking to Ashen Valley

Fixed Issue with NPC errors in Southmir

Fixed bug with wrong explanation of Constitution in UI

Fixed Issue with Landscape in Southmir

Fixed issue with Purple shadow damage effect looping

Fixed issue with player names above players no matter where they are at.

Fixed issue with blocking off areas in Plains of Uru

Crosshair far more visible

Updated Chat window to have a little background color

Fixed Warlord Slam Ability Volume

Fixed Volume Adjustments in Multiple Zones

Added Screenshake Option and Other missing Key Rebinds

Character login now returning false when testing.

Journals now display the last thing said from an NPC after completing a quest.

Swinging Weapons now removes past slowness and snares from weapon attacks

Fixed Mana Potion to Focus Potion

Randomized Starting Location Default

Fixed recipe scrolling issues.

Music Fading Enhancements

Woodland Commons Events Fixed

Fixed Poxxulus Issues

Fixed issue with Ugly Flowers

Reduced Starting Quest Experiences Significantly

'R' Interact button now puts Players as last priority in the selection chain.

Crafting Tooltips Added In

Fixed Arbiter's Bane Mount Location

Updated Several Maps

Isabel Encounter Updated Sounds and More