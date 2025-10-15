Updated Game to have testing components of Halloween Event (not the whole thing)
Performance Optimizations Across Characters and Meshes throughout the game
Significant Improvements to Camera Movement and Smoothness in Combat
Updated Multiple NPC's with Finalized Voice Actors
Added Monster Blood Quest to Teach Players about Monster Blood
Server Player Counts Fixed
Events Updated and Implemented
Fixed Wall issue in Morthstone
Added Woodworking to Ashen Valley
Fixed Issue with NPC errors in Southmir
Fixed bug with wrong explanation of Constitution in UI
Fixed Issue with Landscape in Southmir
Fixed issue with Purple shadow damage effect looping
Fixed issue with player names above players no matter where they are at.
Fixed issue with blocking off areas in Plains of Uru
Crosshair far more visible
Updated Chat window to have a little background color
Fixed Warlord Slam Ability Volume
Fixed Volume Adjustments in Multiple Zones
Added Screenshake Option and Other missing Key Rebinds
Character login now returning false when testing.
Journals now display the last thing said from an NPC after completing a quest.
Swinging Weapons now removes past slowness and snares from weapon attacks
Fixed Mana Potion to Focus Potion
Randomized Starting Location Default
Fixed recipe scrolling issues.
Music Fading Enhancements
Woodland Commons Events Fixed
Fixed Poxxulus Issues
Fixed issue with Ugly Flowers
Reduced Starting Quest Experiences Significantly
'R' Interact button now puts Players as last priority in the selection chain.
Crafting Tooltips Added In
Fixed Arbiter's Bane Mount Location
Updated Several Maps
Isabel Encounter Updated Sounds and More
