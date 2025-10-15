Hello and welcome, Invaders!

It’s that terrifying time of year again!

Yes! I love Halloween!

Me, too! But that’s not what I’m talking about. The terrifying thing for me is that it’s showcase season again!

I had the privilege of showing in the BitBridge Halloween Showcase last year, and I will be doing so again this year, taking Cats vs Aliens out for a trip to have strangers play it live. This is always a scary thing for me, and probably most other devs. We work so hard on our games, but to really test their mettle we have to actually have people play them, and pouring as much of yourself into a project as you do when that project is a whole, actual game, it can be really terrifying to show that to someone who doesn’t care at all about your success.

But those uncaring eyes are the ones that I NEED on it! I need the hands and the minds and the opinions of people who aren’t me or my close friends and family to really give me the what-for regarding my game. Some people will hate it, some people will love it, most people will be ‘meh’ on it because that's how audiences work.

And those are all good pieces of feedback that can help me hone the game and hone my marketing efforts to find the right target audience.

Gotcha... so what's next?

What's next is the forking DEMO!!

After this showcase, and after playtesting wraps for this build, I am submitting the build to Steam for approval.

Once it's approved, it's DEMO TIME, BABY!

This is a massively huge milestone for me personally, and a step that I'm taking with just oh so much anticipation and anxiety. But it's a step I'm taking nonetheless, and I am proud of myself for getting even this far.

Woot! Way to go, Echo!

Thank you, Invader! From here on, my goal is to keep delivering the things you enjoy most, while incorporating new ideas, more polish, and more surprises for you to find and enjoy along this journey.

A super special thanks goes out to my Discord communities and playtesters that have brought me this far. You all have encouraged me through the lulls in motivation, and broken my game in all the ways that I needed you to.

Happy Invading!