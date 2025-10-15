Fixed an issue during the Dweller of Dread fight where the tentacle locks were not visible when grabbing a character.

Resolved an audio issue where pirate songs sounded muffled in certain inns.

Fixed a potential crash that could occur when initiating a high five just before loading a level in local co-op.

Addressed a bug where some characters were missing when the game was played on computers set to the Turkish language.

Added a missing dialogue line when speaking to Seraï as Resh’an at the campfire before the Hydralion fight in local co-op.

Applied Unity Engine's fix to security vulnerability CVE-2025-59489 on PC.

Re-added two lines of dialogue in Lucent before the "Garl wakes up" moment.