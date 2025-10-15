 Skip to content
15 October 2025 Build 20404391 Edited 15 October 2025 – 14:59:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes / Updates

  • Fixed an issue during the Dweller of Dread fight where the tentacle locks were not visible when grabbing a character.

  • Resolved an audio issue where pirate songs sounded muffled in certain inns.

  • Fixed a potential crash that could occur when initiating a high five just before loading a level in local co-op.

  • Addressed a bug where some characters were missing when the game was played on computers set to the Turkish language.

  • Added a missing dialogue line when speaking to Seraï as Resh’an at the campfire before the Hydralion fight in local co-op.

  • Applied Unity Engine's fix to security vulnerability CVE-2025-59489 on PC.

  • Re-added two lines of dialogue in Lucent before the "Garl wakes up" moment.

  • Corrected typos in both the English and Québecois versions.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1244091
