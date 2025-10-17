Pixel Starships 2 – Version 0.8.6 Update
Commanders, update 0.8.6 has landed! This release improves performance, polish, and gameplay balance across multiple systems.
Changelog
Game Stability and Performance
Fixed subscription glitch affecting premium access
Fixed item count inconsistencies in inventory and market
Fixed a loophole affecting player market transactions
Fixed inventory storage and syncing issues
Improved overall asset loading and performance
Improved scene transitions for smoother gameplay
Fixed multiple Galaxy crashes and loading issues
Gameplay and Systems
Fixed issue with borrowing crew from fleet members
Fixed item pricing history display
Fixed oxygen level display issue
Fixed tutorial progression glitches
Fixed single-player mission locks and reward bugs
Fixed Galaxy travel edge case access issues
Fixed quick AI behavior bugs
Added 5000 trophy cap at end of leagues for better competitive balance
UI and Visuals
Improved shield visual effects
Improved popup UI and interaction consistency
Improved crew detail and equipment panel interfaces
Fixed crew ability UI display issues
Improved PvP visuals with new battle VFX
Added new room damage effects for more immersive combat feedback
Fixed PvP exceptions and softlock when drawing crew
Introduced refreshed color theme across UI
Balance Adjustments
Minor tweaks to equipment stats for improved balance
Adjusted default pricing across several item categories
Changed files in this update