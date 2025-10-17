 Skip to content
17 October 2025 Build 20404349 Edited 17 October 2025 – 04:26:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Pixel Starships 2 – Version 0.8.6 Update

Commanders, update 0.8.6 has landed! This release improves performance, polish, and gameplay balance across multiple systems.

Changelog

Game Stability and Performance

  • Fixed subscription glitch affecting premium access

  • Fixed item count inconsistencies in inventory and market

  • Fixed a loophole affecting player market transactions

  • Fixed inventory storage and syncing issues

  • Improved overall asset loading and performance

  • Improved scene transitions for smoother gameplay

  • Fixed multiple Galaxy crashes and loading issues

Gameplay and Systems

  • Fixed issue with borrowing crew from fleet members

  • Fixed item pricing history display

  • Fixed oxygen level display issue

  • Fixed tutorial progression glitches

  • Fixed single-player mission locks and reward bugs

  • Fixed Galaxy travel edge case access issues

  • Fixed quick AI behavior bugs

  • Added 5000 trophy cap at end of leagues for better competitive balance

UI and Visuals

  • Improved shield visual effects

  • Improved popup UI and interaction consistency

  • Improved crew detail and equipment panel interfaces

  • Fixed crew ability UI display issues

  • Improved PvP visuals with new battle VFX

  • Added new room damage effects for more immersive combat feedback

  • Fixed PvP exceptions and softlock when drawing crew

  • Introduced refreshed color theme across UI

Balance Adjustments

  • Minor tweaks to equipment stats for improved balance

  • Adjusted default pricing across several item categories

