We strongly encourage all players on Steam to apply this update as soon as possible to ensure the security of their game.
Our game and player data were never compromised. The patch ensures that all Unity-based titles — including ours — remain safe and secure going forward.
Patch NotesThe Past Within
- patched out security vulnerability
Your saves, progress, and achievements are completely unaffected.
If you are experiencing any other issues please reach out to us on our Discord, or send us an email: support [at] rustylake [dot] com.
Let's keep making memories,
Rusty Lake
