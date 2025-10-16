 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Blue Protocol: Star Resonance
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 October 2025 Build 20404316 Edited 16 October 2025 – 13:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We released a critical patch today, October 16th, to address a security vulnerability in Unity-created applications, as announced by Unity Technologies. This update is now available for The Past Within.

We strongly encourage all players on Steam to apply this update as soon as possible to ensure the security of their game.
Our game and player data were never compromised. The patch ensures that all Unity-based titles — including ours — remain safe and secure going forward.

Patch Notes

The Past Within
  • patched out security vulnerability

Your saves, progress, and achievements are completely unaffected.

If you are experiencing any other issues please reach out to us on our Discord, or send us an email: support [at] rustylake [dot] com.

Let's keep making memories,

Rusty Lake

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1515211
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 1515212
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link