Gear up NIMRODS!

We're back with another update!



In this update, we're introducing a highly requested feature - the Gunporium. This station is automatically unlocked and available on your Home Ship, right next to the Deploy Station.



Here, you'll be able to find all the information about your Augments and Chassis. This is our first iteration of the Gunporium. Since it's been a such a highly requested feature, we wanted to release its core functionality first so you wouldn't have to wait any longer.



In future updates, we'll continue expanding the Gunporium. If you have any suggestions or features you'd like to see, be sure to let us know!

Changelog

Major Features

Gunporium Station has been added to the Home Ship. Gun and Augment information can be found here. You can also access the Gunporium from the Gun Inspect screen.

New Augment Line: Sawed-off Barrel Sawed-off Barrel, Boomstick Barrel, Undertaker's Barrel, Landslide Barrel, Shrapnel Barrel, Shard Cyclone Barrel



Minor Features

Added a Deploy hologram at the Deploy Station in the Home Ship.

Added a Filter button in the Arms Dealer to hide items with incomplete requirements.

Buffs can now be selected via keyboard and controller navigation in the Pause and Gun Inspect screen.

Changes

The Sniper Barrel augment line has been removed and is being reworked for a future update. In the meantime, it's been replaced with the new Sawed-off Barrel.

Defeating the Big Carl miniboss before the merge happens now counts towards unlocking the Character Station.

Renamed the Hive Barrens drop zone to Waxwood Border.

Replaced many large breakable rocks with flat stone slabs.

"Energy Tethers" is now a word you can hover over to get more information about Energy Tethers.

Performance improvements to Tech Module: Sightsword and Tech Module: Static Field.

Localization improvements across all languages.

Fixes

Fixes an issue where Immolative Emitter's contribution to Bullet Damage was slightly lower than intended.

Fixed an issue where toast icons from Augments would sometimes not appear when the Drone leveled up.

Fixed an issue where Orbital Dissuasive Barrel and Electrically Dissuasive Barrel had their numbers swapped.

Fixed an issue where Death Helix Barrel reduced Reload Speed.

Fixed an issue where interacting with the Deploy Station could sometimes cause your gun to be flung out of bounds.





Thank You! ❤️

We would like to thank each of one you for the amazing support. With each update we aim to make NIMRODS better and better. Without you, NIMRODS wouldn't be what it is today.



We hope you will enjoy this new update and we cannot wait to hear and see the excitement.



If you find a cool build using the new Sawed-Off Barrel, make sure to show it off in our official discord server: