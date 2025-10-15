 Skip to content
15 October 2025 Build 20404265 Edited 15 October 2025 – 15:32:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🛠 Patch Notes:

  • Added the underground garage zone display when parking a car on a tow dolly.
  • Added more environmental objects that react to collisions with the player and vehicles.
  • Fixed player model interaction with map objects - collisions now have limited impact on the player.
  • Improved vehicle positioning on the lift.






