🛠 Patch Notes:
- Added the underground garage zone display when parking a car on a tow dolly.
- Added more environmental objects that react to collisions with the player and vehicles.
- Fixed player model interaction with map objects - collisions now have limited impact on the player.
- Improved vehicle positioning on the lift.
In the meantime, we invite you to check out the forum thread where we gather your feedback and ideas for future updates:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2404880/discussions/0/604157805816993720/
Changed files in this update