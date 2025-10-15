 Skip to content
15 October 2025 Build 20404163 Edited 15 October 2025 – 15:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed Queen doesn’t need to sleep

  • Castle now generate 1 food, 1 stone , 1 wood, instead of 3 food

  • Updated day status system

    • Before, add 30 sec to night time every x day

    • Now, add x sec to night time every day, depends on difficulty

    • Also so updated it’s UI

  • Added description to difficulty selection menu

  • Adjusted difficulty level

    • Difficulty now affect map generation - how rich/poor the biome is

    • Adjusted starting time of the day

    • Adjusted starting resources

  • Fixed enemy biome evolve bug

  • Increased multiple bosses’ armor

  • Increased ballista armor penetration

