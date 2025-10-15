Fixed Queen doesn’t need to sleep
Castle now generate 1 food, 1 stone , 1 wood, instead of 3 food
Updated day status system
Before, add 30 sec to night time every x day
Now, add x sec to night time every day, depends on difficulty
Also so updated it’s UI
Added description to difficulty selection menu
Adjusted difficulty level
Difficulty now affect map generation - how rich/poor the biome is
Adjusted starting time of the day
Adjusted starting resources
Fixed enemy biome evolve bug
Increased multiple bosses’ armor
Increased ballista armor penetration
Patch 2025-10-15 v0.4.1
Update notes via Steam Community
