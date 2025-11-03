 Skip to content
Major 3 November 2025 Build 20404132 Edited 3 November 2025 – 07:59:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

⚔️ MAIN FEATURE: ENDLESS MODE

How tough do you really think you are? After you complete any difficulty, the true battle begins!

The endless war has begun! Step into Endless Mode, where you must survive against enemies that grow stronger... with every passing second! There are no breaks and no finish line, only survival. Stand your ground for as long as you can!

🎯 NEW SYSTEM: OBJECTIVE SYSTEM

Combat will never be the same! In each combat chamber, you now have a 10% chance to get a random objective quest and its reward.

  • High Risk, High Reward: On higher floors, the quests will be brutally difficult.

  • Worth the Price: But of course... the rewards will be even greater!

🎁 NEW ENEMY: TREASURE BOX

Be warned! What looks like a fortunate discovery might be hiding sharp teeth. A mysterious "Treasure Box" has appeared on the battlefield. Is it here to reward you... or to end you

🏆 NEW ACHIEVEMENTS: TROPHIES OF WAR

Are you brave enough to claim these new titles? Prove your worth in the crucible of Endless Mode!

  • The Warrior: Survived in Endless for 5 minutes

  • The Warlord: Survived in Endless for 10 minutes

  • The World Ender: Survived in Endless for 15 minutes (The ultimate champion!)

  • The Warmonger: Kill 200 enemies in Endless Mode

🛠️ GENERAL GAMEPLAY UPDATE

Complete Rework of Weapon and Augment Systems! We've overhauled the augment system from the ground up. We've added 4 new augments to each weapon, bringing the total to 11 augments for all weapons!

Prepare for devastating new combos that will change your playstyle forever. Here is the full list of new additions:

  • War Hammer

    • God Eater

    • Jötunn's Fangs

    • Mjölnir's Rune Guard

    • Dragon Spirit

  • Elemental Spear

    • Storm Caller

    • Blood Javelin

    • Golden Strike

    • Spear of Conqueror

  • Jötunnshard

    • Blizzard Amulet

    • Ice Shield Shard

    • Storm of Winter

    • Core of Glacial

  • Bow and Arrows

    • Wind Breaker

    • Aegir's Blade

    • Mjölnir's Lightning

    • Jormungandr's Toxic Relic

  • Yggdrazill Staff

    • Jötunn's Jewel

    • Elfheim Wind Staff

    • Warmonger's Staff

    • Demonic Staff

  • Rúnar’s Vex

    • Rúnar's Lightning Rune

    • Rúnar's Wrath

    • Rúnar's Doom Bringer

    • Rúnar's Promise Fragment

  • Morning Star

    • Asunder Blood

    • Blood Thirster

    • Warmonger's Soul

    • Specter of Madness

Update 0.6.0 is only the beginning! Sharpen your blades, log in now, and show us how long you can last in the Endless War!

Changed files in this update

