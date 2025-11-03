⚔️ MAIN FEATURE: ENDLESS MODE
How tough do you really think you are? After you complete any difficulty, the true battle begins!
The endless war has begun! Step into Endless Mode, where you must survive against enemies that grow stronger... with every passing second! There are no breaks and no finish line, only survival. Stand your ground for as long as you can!
🎯 NEW SYSTEM: OBJECTIVE SYSTEM
Combat will never be the same! In each combat chamber, you now have a 10% chance to get a random objective quest and its reward.
High Risk, High Reward: On higher floors, the quests will be brutally difficult.
Worth the Price: But of course... the rewards will be even greater!
🎁 NEW ENEMY: TREASURE BOX
Be warned! What looks like a fortunate discovery might be hiding sharp teeth. A mysterious "Treasure Box" has appeared on the battlefield. Is it here to reward you... or to end you
🏆 NEW ACHIEVEMENTS: TROPHIES OF WAR
Are you brave enough to claim these new titles? Prove your worth in the crucible of Endless Mode!
The Warrior: Survived in Endless for 5 minutes
The Warlord: Survived in Endless for 10 minutes
The World Ender: Survived in Endless for 15 minutes (The ultimate champion!)
The Warmonger: Kill 200 enemies in Endless Mode
🛠️ GENERAL GAMEPLAY UPDATE
Complete Rework of Weapon and Augment Systems! We've overhauled the augment system from the ground up. We've added 4 new augments to each weapon, bringing the total to 11 augments for all weapons!
Prepare for devastating new combos that will change your playstyle forever. Here is the full list of new additions:
War Hammer
God Eater
Jötunn's Fangs
Mjölnir's Rune Guard
Dragon Spirit
Elemental Spear
Storm Caller
Blood Javelin
Golden Strike
Spear of Conqueror
Jötunnshard
Blizzard Amulet
Ice Shield Shard
Storm of Winter
Core of Glacial
Bow and Arrows
Wind Breaker
Aegir's Blade
Mjölnir's Lightning
Jormungandr's Toxic Relic
Yggdrazill Staff
Jötunn's Jewel
Elfheim Wind Staff
Warmonger's Staff
Demonic Staff
Rúnar’s Vex
Rúnar's Lightning Rune
Rúnar's Wrath
Rúnar's Doom Bringer
Rúnar's Promise Fragment
Morning Star
Asunder Blood
Blood Thirster
Warmonger's Soul
Specter of Madness
Update 0.6.0 is only the beginning! Sharpen your blades, log in now, and show us how long you can last in the Endless War!
