WHAT'S NEW?
Added fallen trees on the tracks. They spawn randomly. (Available in Simulator and Survival modes).
Added 13 music cassette tapes hidden in the levels.
Added waypoint icons, reducing on-screen text clutter.
Fixed multiple rare crashes.
In Simulator mode, the chainsaw is now functional - just like the flashlight. Both are available to buy in shops.
We’re currently working on continuing the Story mode and further developing the Survival and Simulator modes. More information soon. Thanks!
