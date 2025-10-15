 Skip to content
15 October 2025 Build 20404034 Edited 15 October 2025 – 15:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Weapons

  • You now start with your most recent loadout

Dual Revolvers

[Developer comment: The Revolvers are in a very strong state at the moment and while we aren’t unhappy about it doing more damage than other weapons, we are unhappy with the fact that a lot of this power is acquired by just holding W+M1. We are looking to reduce the impact of the basic attacks while giving back into the passive which should make abilities a lot more potent overall]
  • Basic attack damage scaling reduced: 100% → 75%
  • Charged Bolt base damage increased: 100 → 150


Levels

  • Combat Gates should now always close when the player has passed them
  • Reward Locations have been updated for better visibility
  • Gates should no longer interact with enemies to prevent enemies from getting stuck on levels
  • QA and Polish


Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where items in Vincent’s Emporium did not correctly reflect if they are purchasable.
  • Fixed a bug with Lightning Orb causing it to break when handling more than 2 orbs at a time.
  • Music is now properly output in stereo.
  • Arc Beam will no longer proc Electric Eel unless held for long enough that the ability goes on cooldown.
  • Fixed a bug where the action camera was not being allowed even with the setting turned on
  • Fixed a bug where consumables bought from Vincent showed up in your inventory

