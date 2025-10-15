Weapons
- You now start with your most recent loadout
Dual Revolvers[Developer comment: The Revolvers are in a very strong state at the moment and while we aren’t unhappy about it doing more damage than other weapons, we are unhappy with the fact that a lot of this power is acquired by just holding W+M1. We are looking to reduce the impact of the basic attacks while giving back into the passive which should make abilities a lot more potent overall]
- Basic attack damage scaling reduced: 100% → 75%
- Charged Bolt base damage increased: 100 → 150
Levels
- Combat Gates should now always close when the player has passed them
- Reward Locations have been updated for better visibility
- Gates should no longer interact with enemies to prevent enemies from getting stuck on levels
- QA and Polish
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where items in Vincent’s Emporium did not correctly reflect if they are purchasable.
- Fixed a bug with Lightning Orb causing it to break when handling more than 2 orbs at a time.
- Music is now properly output in stereo.
- Arc Beam will no longer proc Electric Eel unless held for long enough that the ability goes on cooldown.
- Fixed a bug where the action camera was not being allowed even with the setting turned on
- Fixed a bug where consumables bought from Vincent showed up in your inventory
