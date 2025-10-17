Dear Community,

Today's update is just a small service update to improve a few translations and prepare Tormentis for upcoming events. Like last year, there will of course also be Halloween and Winterfest events.

For this purpose, we've created a new demo version of Tormentis that runs on its own instance and isn't tied to any versions of the live instance. This means demo players will no longer play on a server with live world players. This has caused many problems in the past, which was also the reason for the temporary deactivation of the demo.

However, I'm very pleased that a free demo is now available again for all those interested in Tormentis.

Otherwise, I'd like to give a brief outlook, as work on the next major update is in full swing. In the next few days, I'll present the first screenshots of the bestiary and describe its functionality in detail. This way, we can all discuss feedback and further ideas in detail at an early stage.

Have fun!

Oliver