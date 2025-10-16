 Skip to content
16 October 2025 Build 20403992 Edited 16 October 2025 – 05:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A small but meaningful update just went live — addressing a few long-standing bugs and improving the overall gameplay flow:

Gameplay & Balance

  • Beholder & Crocosaur Item Drops Fixed:
    These two powerful creatures now correctly drop their unique loot on death.

    • Beholder's eye

    • Crocosaur drops Reptilian blood
      Thanks to UNBEATENSPARTAN

Enemy AI Improvements

  • Fixed a bug where enemies would occasionally “stall” during fights or fail to select their next target after one was defeated.

  • Improved enemy target prioritization logic — fights should now feel more dynamic and fluid, with fewer idle or confused NPCs.

UI & Quality of Life

  • Polished several small UI elements for better readability and cleaner menu transitions.

  • Adjusted tooltip visibility and interaction cues during combat and inventory management.

Note:

I’ll be away for the next couple of months, so the next content update will arrive in December.

Thanks :)

Changed files in this update

