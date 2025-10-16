A small but meaningful update just went live — addressing a few long-standing bugs and improving the overall gameplay flow:
Gameplay & Balance
Beholder & Crocosaur Item Drops Fixed:
These two powerful creatures now correctly drop their unique loot on death.
Beholder's eye
Crocosaur drops Reptilian blood
Thanks to UNBEATENSPARTAN
Enemy AI Improvements
Fixed a bug where enemies would occasionally “stall” during fights or fail to select their next target after one was defeated.
Improved enemy target prioritization logic — fights should now feel more dynamic and fluid, with fewer idle or confused NPCs.
UI & Quality of Life
Polished several small UI elements for better readability and cleaner menu transitions.
Adjusted tooltip visibility and interaction cues during combat and inventory management.
Note:
I’ll be away for the next couple of months, so the next content update will arrive in December.
Thanks :)
