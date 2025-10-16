A small but meaningful update just went live — addressing a few long-standing bugs and improving the overall gameplay flow:



Gameplay & Balance

Beholder & Crocosaur Item Drops Fixed:

These two powerful creatures now correctly drop their unique loot on death. Beholder's eye Crocosaur drops Reptilian blood

Thanks to UNBEATENSPARTAN



Enemy AI Improvements

Fixed a bug where enemies would occasionally “stall” during fights or fail to select their next target after one was defeated.

Improved enemy target prioritization logic — fights should now feel more dynamic and fluid, with fewer idle or confused NPCs.

UI & Quality of Life

Polished several small UI elements for better readability and cleaner menu transitions.

Adjusted tooltip visibility and interaction cues during combat and inventory management.

Note:

I’ll be away for the next couple of months, so the next content update will arrive in December.



Thanks :)