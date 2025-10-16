ESA SHIELD Mission Update

Hello Space Safety Commander!

We have a new update for you. New content, new improvements, new bug fixes (unfortunately, we also introduced some new bugs...). As we are a small team with very tight deadlines, we cannot always approach development in the best possible way. So be aware that new unexpected behavior or bugs might still occur.

That's why your feedback is all the more important. We take everything into account and have implemented some of the issues raised, as well as others. Here is an overview:

New Features 🚀

Game Over through Space Debris. (Don't keep your old spacecrafts too long in orbit)

Open End. You can choose to keep playing after finishing the outro.

Achievements.

2 New Payloads. Earth Observation and Research Experiment

Port to Mobile Version. Available on Android App Store.

New Missions

Improvements 🔧

Made earth rotatable from anywhere (no need to click and drag on earth directly anymore)

Made game accessible for ulrawide monitors (not perfect but working)

Updated various UI Elements (Display order, added elements like WASD to orbit control info, Full Screen Research Tree, new mission badges)

Optimized Text for Textbox size.

Pop-Ups of Entities (Telescope) close when clicking somewhere else.

Pop-Ups show correct states now. (E.g. Active)

Adding On Screen Input Options. (Can be found in accessibility settings)

Increased Shop Description Space.

Added some Easter Eggs.

Adding new VFX for Payloads, Space Debris etc.

Refined some Mission Objectives.

Updated to new Unity Version addressing the recent security vulnerability.

Tweaked some values (Removing Budget from Research Mission, Decreasing Spwanrate of CMEs, adjusting weight and stability values for each component)

Bug fixes 🐞

Fixed the bug that you can place buildings on Water.

Fixed the bug that cleanup probes don't always find a target

Fixed weird text jumbling in Research Screen

Do you have any more feedback or have you discovered a new bug? Then join our Discord and let us know! Back to the control room for us – see you soon!