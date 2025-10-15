 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Call of Duty® Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 October 2025 Build 20403814 Edited 15 October 2025 – 15:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Version 0.8.104

New Features

  • Updated the main menu. You can now:

    • Rebind keys

    • Change voice language separately

    • Adjust master and voice volume independently

    • Access more graphics options (see attached image — previously only quality and screen resolution were available)

    • Use accessibility features such as font size, card scale, and reduced flickering

Visual Improvements

  • Updated the graphics of my company logo

  • Cleaned up the visuals of the loading screen

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a rare crash that could occur when clicking on a merchant

  • Fixed occasional errors when deleting cards

  • Healing Nova no longer occasionally causes crashes

  • Fixed rare errors that could happen when dragging or destroying a spell

Gameplay

  • Added Circles of Magic (difficulty levels) after finishing the game once

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit School of Magic Prologue x64 Depot 1384551
  • Loading history…
Windows 32-bit School of Magic Prologue x86 Depot 1384552
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link