Version 0.8.104
New Features
Updated the main menu. You can now:
Rebind keys
Change voice language separately
Adjust master and voice volume independently
Access more graphics options (see attached image — previously only quality and screen resolution were available)
Use accessibility features such as font size, card scale, and reduced flickering
Visual Improvements
Updated the graphics of my company logo
Cleaned up the visuals of the loading screen
Bug Fixes
Fixed a rare crash that could occur when clicking on a merchant
Fixed occasional errors when deleting cards
Healing Nova no longer occasionally causes crashes
Fixed rare errors that could happen when dragging or destroying a spell
Gameplay
Added Circles of Magic (difficulty levels) after finishing the game once
