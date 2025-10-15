 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Call of Duty® Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 October 2025 Build 20403709 Edited 15 October 2025 – 15:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update & Optimization:

1. Fixed the issue where pressing E on the dialog box had no effect.

2. Fixed the issue where the lightning generator could not generate power when directly connected to the lightning rod.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2447681
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link