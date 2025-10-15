This update brings powerful new features and precision improvements to both the CNC Milling Machine DLC and the Lathe Machine DLC, making your workshop more capable than ever!

🏗️ All Machines

📂 New: Load/Save dialog now remembers the last used folder.

📏 New: Milling machine workpieces (cuboid or cylindrical) can now reach up to 50 cm on each axis.

✨ Improved: Tools now deliver cleaner cuts, even at higher speeds.

🧰 Improved: Ball nose end mills now have better looking meshes.

⚙️ CNC Milling Machine DLC

💾 New G-Code Support: M97 – Internal subprogram start M99 – Subprogram end G4 – Dwell command G40, G41, G42 - Tool radius compensation

🧭 New: Supported G-codes are now listed in the INFO tab on the CNC display.

⚙️ Tweaked: CNC max feed increased to 10,000 and max spindle speed to 20,000 .

🔄 Fixed: Sxxxx now correctly updates spindle speed on the fly — no need to stop the spindle first.

🛠️ Added: Functional tool changer (animation still in progress).

💾 Added: Saving of offsets and tool definition.

🧮 UI Fixes: Status tab alignment improved.

🧩 Added: “Prepared Tool” and “Active Tool” indicators to the status bar.

🌀 Fixed: G2 arc interpolation and early edge detection on cylindrical workpieces.

🔩 Lathe Machine DLC

🔧 Fixed: Drills can now be properly clamped in the tailstock.

🔄 Changed: Workpiece can now be rotated by 90°, offering more setup flexibility.

Your workshop just got smarter, faster, and cleaner — test the new tool changer, try out the updated G-code commands, and enjoy smoother, more realistic machining!