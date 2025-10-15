This update brings powerful new features and precision improvements to both the CNC Milling Machine DLC and the Lathe Machine DLC, making your workshop more capable than ever!
🏗️ All Machines
📂 New: Load/Save dialog now remembers the last used folder.
📏 New: Milling machine workpieces (cuboid or cylindrical) can now reach up to 50 cm on each axis.
✨ Improved: Tools now deliver cleaner cuts, even at higher speeds.
🧰 Improved: Ball nose end mills now have better looking meshes.
⚙️ CNC Milling Machine DLC
💾 New G-Code Support:
M97– Internal subprogram start
M99– Subprogram end
G4– Dwell command
G40, G41, G42 - Tool radius compensation
🧭 New: Supported G-codes are now listed in the INFO tab on the CNC display.
⚙️ Tweaked: CNC max feed increased to 10,000 and max spindle speed to 20,000.
🔄 Fixed:
Sxxxxnow correctly updates spindle speed on the fly — no need to stop the spindle first.
🛠️ Added: Functional tool changer (animation still in progress).
💾 Added: Saving of offsets and tool definition.
🧮 UI Fixes: Status tab alignment improved.
🧩 Added: “Prepared Tool” and “Active Tool” indicators to the status bar.
🌀 Fixed: G2 arc interpolation and early edge detection on cylindrical workpieces.
🔩 Lathe Machine DLC
🔧 Fixed: Drills can now be properly clamped in the tailstock.
🔄 Changed: Workpiece can now be rotated by 90°, offering more setup flexibility.
Your workshop just got smarter, faster, and cleaner — test the new tool changer, try out the updated G-code commands, and enjoy smoother, more realistic machining!
Changed files in this update