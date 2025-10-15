 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Call of Duty® Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 October 2025 Build 20403600 Edited 15 October 2025 – 14:32:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update brings powerful new features and precision improvements to both the CNC Milling Machine DLC and the Lathe Machine DLC, making your workshop more capable than ever!

🏗️ All Machines

  • 📂 New: Load/Save dialog now remembers the last used folder.

  • 📏 New: Milling machine workpieces (cuboid or cylindrical) can now reach up to 50 cm on each axis.

  • Improved: Tools now deliver cleaner cuts, even at higher speeds.

  • 🧰 Improved: Ball nose end mills now have better looking meshes.

⚙️ CNC Milling Machine DLC

  • 💾 New G-Code Support:

    • M97 – Internal subprogram start

    • M99 – Subprogram end

    • G4 – Dwell command

    • G40, G41, G42 - Tool radius compensation

  • 🧭 New: Supported G-codes are now listed in the INFO tab on the CNC display.

  • ⚙️ Tweaked: CNC max feed increased to 10,000 and max spindle speed to 20,000.

  • 🔄 Fixed: Sxxxx now correctly updates spindle speed on the fly — no need to stop the spindle first.

  • 🛠️ Added: Functional tool changer (animation still in progress).

  • 💾 Added: Saving of offsets and tool definition.

  • 🧮 UI Fixes: Status tab alignment improved.

  • 🧩 Added: “Prepared Tool” and “Active Tool” indicators to the status bar.

  • 🌀 Fixed: G2 arc interpolation and early edge detection on cylindrical workpieces.

🔩 Lathe Machine DLC

  • 🔧 Fixed: Drills can now be properly clamped in the tailstock.

  • 🔄 Changed: Workpiece can now be rotated by 90°, offering more setup flexibility.

Your workshop just got smarter, faster, and cleaner — test the new tool changer, try out the updated G-code commands, and enjoy smoother, more realistic machining!

Changed files in this update

Milling machine 3D Content Depot 1787961
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link