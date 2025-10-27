What's up magelets and doomers.

It’s been a long time, but I never forgot about Hand of Doom, or the many great people who have supported it. Thank you so much!

Hand of Doom was released under very stressful circumstances and a combination of factors made it very difficult to spend any time on an update for a long time.

There have been bugs and issues in the game from the beginning that required a day one patch, but that never happened. Eventually, I was able to talk to the people at DreadXP about putting out an update, and they were very enthusiastic about it. Everyone at DreadXP has been very kind and supportive, and with their help I was able to put out something we’re both happy with. Thanks for sticking with me after such a long period of silence.

Bug fixes:

First I want to give a HUGE thank you to everyone who submitted feedback and bug reports. I compiled a big list of all feedback over the time since release, and made sure to address as much as I possibly could. There were too many bug fixes to list, from major progression blockers all the way down to minor nitpicks, but I wouldn’t have been able to do it without YOUR help.

One of the biggest issues that caused the most problems was the save system as a whole. Lots of bug reports about different game breaking issues stemmed from the save and objective systems not functioning properly. They have now been updated to fix many game breaking bugs and create a more stable experience overall.

Old saves will probably still start up, but will also probably retain any issues with save data or objectives that were present before. You will need to start a new save to ensure you get all the updates as intended.

Combat rebalance

Multiple boss fights had issues that made them either too easy or too confusing that have been addressed. For example, The Doomlord of nature’s totem shield now works as intended, the Wizard king’s ice and fire shield have had their visual effects swapped to make it more intuitive for the player, and The Nephilim boss’s ai has been adjusted to make it less trivial for a final boss.

Additionally, All enemies in the game have had their attributes adjusted to make combat more engaging and not just a matter clicking the punch button until you win.

Mouse look/controls update

There is now the option to have a more modern mouse-driven control scheme for those that prefer that over the intentionally clunky retro controls. Simply click the middle mouse button to swap between mouselook mode and keyboard controls mode, or hold right click to swap temporarily.

Graphics settings update

Freely adjust the crust with the brand new pixelization and fps options. Customize how eye-bleeding your experience is by adjusting the visuals to whatever resolution, pixelization, and framerate your heart desires. I even added an option for even less frames than default. You’re welcome. 🙂

Achievements and trading cards

Completionists rejoice! You can now spread word of your wizardly exploits across the realms with the new steam achievements and trading cards!

Thank you!!!

Changelog

- Added trading cards

- Added achievements

- Added invisible blockers to the hub that prevent you from accessing levels too early

- Removed return portals from the beginning of levels 1, 2, and 3 To prevent being able to leave levels too early. They are enabled when the boss is beaten.

- Fixed controls not saving changes

- Updated the wizard king dialogues to enable and disable correctly

- Fixed tower boss spikes not dealing damage

- Dialogue window is now disabled if the object that started the dialogue is disabled.

- Moved the monster form note away from the wall so there's more room to transform

- Swapped the wizard king boss's ice and fire shield effects to make the fight more intuitive. Now the fire shield is weak to ice and vice versa.

- Swapped the wizard king's shield colors to match

- Made tree boss correctly invulnerable when shielded

- Fixed Bumbling Wizard dialogue not playing

- Made minimap zoom out when opening it in the grimoire and zoom in when closing it so that it stays the same relative zoom level

- Blocked the tree near the rainy wizard from fireballs until the player enters the area and the firewall spawns. Prevents being able to skip that area.

- Added save scripts to many objects gamewide. These things now save and load properly, preventing things like soft locks.

- Tower: Tutorial objects

- Level 1: Blazing wizard, spell scrolls, frogs, fire wall 2

- level 2: Burning wizard portraits, save pushable block transforms, save unlockable chest lid transforms, save gate open states, save frozen block wizard state, save tchrinket note objects active, save wind portal active, fixed icy invocation note pickup dialogue

- level 3: Reenabled blood pool in first third, added save scripts to all pipes and almost every interactable

- level 4: Added save script to the ice block near the start

- Updated the first controls popup in the tutorial zone

- Removed controls window after getting the grimoire

- Made the escape key close the grimoire instead of opening the pause menu

- Limited the number of the master's summoned skeletons

- Enemies now save their health values and will stay damaged or dead on load

- Made audio sliders moveable again

- Set resolution to native screen size by default

- Options for crunchiness and framerate

- Crust slider

- Fps caps at 20, 25, 30, 60, and unlimited

- Put a collider behind the level 2 portal to prevent being able to see through it

- Added a warning before the wizard king fight that they won't be able to explore anymore

- Combat rebalance. Made combat a little less trivial.

- Slightly increased all weapon cooldowns

- Decreased all enemy attack delays

- When the nephilim is damaged, it now teleports a distance away in a random direction and immediately attacks

- Added a compressor to master volume to limit the max volume

- Fixed music resetting too loud on respawn

- Added options for look sensitivity