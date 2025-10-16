Greetings, Descendants!

Here are the details on The First Descendant Patch 1.3.7.

Please reconnect to the game for smoother gameplay.

■ Patch Date

- 10.16.2025 (Thu) 00:00 PDT

■ Platforms

- Steam, XBOX SERIES X│S, PS5

■ Patch Details

Content Improvements

(1) Content Improvements

- Void Vessel - Medium-Sized Facility Zone

ㄴ Adjusted Experimental Materials Storage Boxes and Special Materials Storage Boxes to spawn approximately 1.5 times more than before.

ㄴ Added a delay to the door in the Arche Slayer battle area to prevent them from closing immediately.

ㄴ Improved visibility for the Arche Slayer's teleport skill.

(2) Arche Tuning

- Adjusted the Skill Power values for Arche Tuning Skill Power Enhancement Nodes, following the removal of Reactor Optimization Conditions.

Tier Node Name Before After Common Skill Power Enhancement Skill Power: 26.003[+] Skill Power: 41.605[+] Rare Skill Power Enhancement Skill Power: 500.582[+] Skill Power: 800.931[+] Ultimate Skill Power Enhancement Skill Power: 643.606[+] Skill Power: 1029.769[+]

(3) Event

- Added a new event token exchange shop "General Store of Dreams." [Go to Event Notice]

ㄴ You can exchange Dream Tokens for various rewards at the General Store of Dreams.

ㄴ The General Store of Dreams can be accessed through NPC BB-On in Albion.

ㄴ Dream Tokens can be acquired through event challenges (Daily, Weekly, and Full Period missions) during the event period.

ㆍ Event Challenges: 10.16.2025 (Thu) 00:00 (PDT) - 11.05.2025 (Wed) 22:59 (PST)

ㆍ Token Exchange Shop: 10.16.2025 (Thu) 00:00 - 11.12.2025 (Wed) 22:59 (PST)

(4) Miscellaneous

- Improved the system so that the volume of monster hit sounds while using a Vehicle can now be adjusted through the Vehicle Volume option.

- Improved the sub quest, Secure Combat Data, so that it counts when completing Void Vessel - Medium-Sized Facility Zone on any difficulty, for the Defeat Arche Slayer requirement.

- Decorated Albion with Halloween-themed ornaments.

ㄴ 10.16.2025 (Thu) 00:00 (PDT) - 11.05.2025 (Wed) 22:59 (PST)

Shop

- Added new products.

Category Sub Category Items Special Bundle Limited Bundle Halloween Bundle Special Bundle Limited Bundle C.R.E.A.T.U.R.E. Bundle Special Bundle Limited Bundle [Lounge] Eerie Garden Diorama Bundle Special Bundle Rotational Bundle [Rotational] Ajax's Last Bastion Bundle Special Bundle Rotational Bundle [Rotational] Yujin's Encounter with the Unknown Bundle Special Bundle Rotational Bundle [Rotational] Lepic's Infectious Agent Survivor Bundle Special Bundle Rotational Bundle [Rotational] Bunny's Baby Kitten Bundle Special Bundle Rotational Bundle [Rotational] Sharen's Colon Special Forces Bundle Themed Skin Limited Skin Nell's Dream Rascal Set Themed Skin Limited Skin Serena's Dream Rascal Set Themed Skin Limited Skin Sharen's Dream Rascal Set Themed Skin Limited Skin Bunny's Dream Rascal Set Themed Skin Limited Skin Ines' Dizzying Injury Camouflage Outfit Set Themed Skin Limited Skin Hailey's Dizzying Injury Camouflage Outfit Set Themed Skin Limited Skin Gley's Dizzying Injury Camouflage Outfit Set Themed Skin Limited Skin C.R.E.A.T.U.R.E. Set Cosmetic Item Emote Dream Kiss Cosmetic Item Emote Spooky Chair Cosmetic Item Spawn Night of the Full Moon Lounge Diorama Eerie Garden Lounge Figurine Esiemo (S) - Halloween 1 Lounge Figurine Nell (S) - Halloween 1 Lounge Figurine Serena (S) - Halloween 1 Lounge Figurine Ines (S) - Halloween 1 Lounge Figurine Hailey (S) - Halloween 1 Lounge Figurine Sharen (S) - Halloween 1 Lounge Figurine Gley (S) - Halloween 1 Lounge Figurine Bunny (S) - Halloween 1 Lounge Ornament Gilded Coffin Lounge Ornament Iron Coffin Lounge Ornament Wooden Coffin

Bug Fixes

(1) Content

- Void Vessel - Medium-Sized Facility Zone

ㄴ Fixed an issue where Arche Slayer would get stuck in walls while using melee attacks and moving forward.

ㄴ Adjusted the height of the No Vehicle Zone in the Arche Slayer battle area.

ㄴ Fixed an issue where dungeon clear reward containers would spawn in midair.

- Fixed an issue where players would be trapped behind barriers if they died immediately after defeating Lava Citadel.

(2) Descendants

- Fixed an issue where the Clash type was missing from Ajax's Modification Module, Void Explosion, when using the Void Explosion Skill.

- Fixed an issue where the number of explosives was not displayed in the Blast skill UI when using Esiemo's Modification Module, Cluster Bomb.

- Fixed an issue where Serena's Redemption skill effect was not being applied to some unique abilities of Ultimate Weapons.

- Fixed an issue where using the Passionate Stage skill after equipping Ultimate Luna's Battlefield Concert module would apply Stun to monsters with immunity.

(3) Weapons & Modules

- Fixed an issue where the Critical Point effect of the Ultimate tier Descendant module Critical Point Breakthrough did not activate even when conditions were met.

- Fixed an issue where equipping the Rare-tier modules Compulsive Impact Rounds and Compulsive High-Power Rounds caused the Movement Speed value under Applied Value to display as 0%.

- Fixed an issue where equipping the Rare-tier module Sweep did not correctly apply the Melee Weapon Piercing Rate Modifier Increase effect.

(4) UI & UX

- Fixed an issue in the Ingris Search Device where clicking Open Portal did not allow zone selection.

- Fixed an issue where Probability-Based Reward Boxes given as event rewards were showing up in the Library's Acquisition Information.

- Fixed an issue where the unlock conditions for Void Vessel - Medium-Sized Facility Zone were not displayed correctly in languages other than Korean.

- Fixed an issue where the Void Erosion Purge: Challenge entry UI could be accessed without meeting the unlock conditions.

- Fixed an issue where the Wall Crasher icon was not displayed on the Axion Plains map.

- Fixed an issue where Medium-Sized Facility Zone was labeled as "Void Vessel" in Awards.

(5) Miscellaneous

- Adjusted Collec-T and Edi-T so that Ornaments and Figurines obtainable through the Purchase Collectible function can now be dismantled.

Thank you.