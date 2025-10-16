Greetings, Descendants!
Here are the details on The First Descendant Patch 1.3.7.
Please reconnect to the game for smoother gameplay.
■ Patch Date
- 10.16.2025 (Thu) 00:00 PDT
■ Platforms
- Steam, XBOX SERIES X│S, PS5
■ Patch Details
Content Improvements
(1) Content Improvements
- Void Vessel - Medium-Sized Facility Zone
ㄴ Adjusted Experimental Materials Storage Boxes and Special Materials Storage Boxes to spawn approximately 1.5 times more than before.
ㄴ Added a delay to the door in the Arche Slayer battle area to prevent them from closing immediately.
ㄴ Improved visibility for the Arche Slayer's teleport skill.
(2) Arche Tuning
- Adjusted the Skill Power values for Arche Tuning Skill Power Enhancement Nodes, following the removal of Reactor Optimization Conditions.
Tier
Node Name
Before
After
Common
Skill Power Enhancement
Skill Power: 26.003[+]
Skill Power: 41.605[+]
Rare
Skill Power Enhancement
Skill Power: 500.582[+]
Skill Power: 800.931[+]
Ultimate
Skill Power Enhancement
Skill Power: 643.606[+]
Skill Power: 1029.769[+]
(3) Event
- Added a new event token exchange shop "General Store of Dreams." [Go to Event Notice]
ㄴ You can exchange Dream Tokens for various rewards at the General Store of Dreams.
ㄴ The General Store of Dreams can be accessed through NPC BB-On in Albion.
ㄴ Dream Tokens can be acquired through event challenges (Daily, Weekly, and Full Period missions) during the event period.
ㆍ Event Challenges: 10.16.2025 (Thu) 00:00 (PDT) - 11.05.2025 (Wed) 22:59 (PST)
ㆍ Token Exchange Shop: 10.16.2025 (Thu) 00:00 - 11.12.2025 (Wed) 22:59 (PST)
(4) Miscellaneous
- Improved the system so that the volume of monster hit sounds while using a Vehicle can now be adjusted through the Vehicle Volume option.
- Improved the sub quest, Secure Combat Data, so that it counts when completing Void Vessel - Medium-Sized Facility Zone on any difficulty, for the Defeat Arche Slayer requirement.
- Decorated Albion with Halloween-themed ornaments.
ㄴ 10.16.2025 (Thu) 00:00 (PDT) - 11.05.2025 (Wed) 22:59 (PST)
Shop
- Added new products.
Category
Sub Category
Items
Special Bundle
Limited Bundle
Halloween Bundle
Special Bundle
Limited Bundle
C.R.E.A.T.U.R.E. Bundle
Special Bundle
Limited Bundle
[Lounge] Eerie Garden Diorama Bundle
Special Bundle
Rotational Bundle
[Rotational] Ajax's Last Bastion Bundle
Special Bundle
Rotational Bundle
[Rotational] Yujin's Encounter with the Unknown Bundle
Special Bundle
Rotational Bundle
[Rotational] Lepic's Infectious Agent Survivor Bundle
Special Bundle
Rotational Bundle
[Rotational] Bunny's Baby Kitten Bundle
Special Bundle
Rotational Bundle
[Rotational] Sharen's Colon Special Forces Bundle
Themed Skin
Limited Skin
Nell's Dream Rascal Set
Themed Skin
Limited Skin
Serena's Dream Rascal Set
Themed Skin
Limited Skin
Sharen's Dream Rascal Set
Themed Skin
Limited Skin
Bunny's Dream Rascal Set
Themed Skin
Limited Skin
Ines' Dizzying Injury Camouflage Outfit Set
Themed Skin
Limited Skin
Hailey's Dizzying Injury Camouflage Outfit Set
Themed Skin
Limited Skin
Gley's Dizzying Injury Camouflage Outfit Set
Themed Skin
Limited Skin
C.R.E.A.T.U.R.E. Set
Cosmetic Item
Emote
Dream Kiss
Cosmetic Item
Emote
Spooky Chair
Cosmetic Item
Spawn
Night of the Full Moon
Lounge
Diorama
Eerie Garden
Lounge
Figurine
Esiemo (S) - Halloween 1
Lounge
Figurine
Nell (S) - Halloween 1
Lounge
Figurine
Serena (S) - Halloween 1
Lounge
Figurine
Ines (S) - Halloween 1
Lounge
Figurine
Hailey (S) - Halloween 1
Lounge
Figurine
Sharen (S) - Halloween 1
Lounge
Figurine
Gley (S) - Halloween 1
Lounge
Figurine
Bunny (S) - Halloween 1
Lounge
Ornament
Gilded Coffin
Lounge
Ornament
Iron Coffin
Lounge
Ornament
Wooden Coffin
Bug Fixes
(1) Content
- Void Vessel - Medium-Sized Facility Zone
ㄴ Fixed an issue where Arche Slayer would get stuck in walls while using melee attacks and moving forward.
ㄴ Adjusted the height of the No Vehicle Zone in the Arche Slayer battle area.
ㄴ Fixed an issue where dungeon clear reward containers would spawn in midair.
- Fixed an issue where players would be trapped behind barriers if they died immediately after defeating Lava Citadel.
(2) Descendants
- Fixed an issue where the Clash type was missing from Ajax's Modification Module, Void Explosion, when using the Void Explosion Skill.
- Fixed an issue where the number of explosives was not displayed in the Blast skill UI when using Esiemo's Modification Module, Cluster Bomb.
- Fixed an issue where Serena's Redemption skill effect was not being applied to some unique abilities of Ultimate Weapons.
- Fixed an issue where using the Passionate Stage skill after equipping Ultimate Luna's Battlefield Concert module would apply Stun to monsters with immunity.
(3) Weapons & Modules
- Fixed an issue where the Critical Point effect of the Ultimate tier Descendant module Critical Point Breakthrough did not activate even when conditions were met.
- Fixed an issue where equipping the Rare-tier modules Compulsive Impact Rounds and Compulsive High-Power Rounds caused the Movement Speed value under Applied Value to display as 0%.
- Fixed an issue where equipping the Rare-tier module Sweep did not correctly apply the Melee Weapon Piercing Rate Modifier Increase effect.
(4) UI & UX
- Fixed an issue in the Ingris Search Device where clicking Open Portal did not allow zone selection.
- Fixed an issue where Probability-Based Reward Boxes given as event rewards were showing up in the Library's Acquisition Information.
- Fixed an issue where the unlock conditions for Void Vessel - Medium-Sized Facility Zone were not displayed correctly in languages other than Korean.
- Fixed an issue where the Void Erosion Purge: Challenge entry UI could be accessed without meeting the unlock conditions.
- Fixed an issue where the Wall Crasher icon was not displayed on the Axion Plains map.
- Fixed an issue where Medium-Sized Facility Zone was labeled as "Void Vessel" in Awards.
(5) Miscellaneous
- Adjusted Collec-T and Edi-T so that Ornaments and Figurines obtainable through the Purchase Collectible function can now be dismantled.
Thank you.
