Hey, Warlocks!

Over the last few updates, we’ve been steadily introducing performance fixes and optimizations. This time, we went all-in. With this patch, we’ve done a big performance sweep, turning our focus behind the scenes to make Project Warlock II run smoother, faster, and more stable.

While those changes happened deep under the hood, the results should be clear in-game: higher FPS on average, reduced stutters, and better overall stability across all systems.

Performance Improvements

This update targets performance from multiple angles - enemies AI, scripts, input handling, and more.

Updated Unity Engine to version 2019.4.41.f

Monster AI Optimization Optimized monster movement, senses, and overall AI routines to reduce CPU load during busy combat scenarios

Item and UI Script Optimizations Reduced performance overhead from item script and weapon sprites Enhanced UI responsiveness and enemy lifebar behavior for less impact on frame rates

Input Manager Optimization Better, faster, and more reliable input handling for a smoother feel across the board



Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where Beam Staff, Laser Rifle, and Laser Minigun projectiles would veer left instead of firing straight when aiming at the sky

Fixed an issue on Steam Deck where no save slot was highlighted when entering the save menu

Fixed an issue where keyboard prompts would appear instead of controller prompts on Steam Deck

This patch is part of our ongoing mission to make Project Warlock II run at its best. You should now see improved performance across the board, from steadier frame rates to a more consistent gameplay feel -especially in heavy combat situations.

We’ll continue keeping an eye on performance and tuning things further, but this update marks a big step forward in making the game smoother and more stable for everyone.



Until next time!