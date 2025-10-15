 Skip to content
15 October 2025 Build 20403429 Edited 15 October 2025 – 13:59:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A new update has been released, you can view the full changes on our blog post.

https://sbox.game/news/update-25-10-15

This week we shipped our first part of our 2D toolset, the sprite editor.

🎁 Added

  • Networking Compression: LZ4 is used on larger packets (> 128 bytes)

  • Decals: Emission Texture Input

  • RenderTexture Asset

  • Sprite Resource Editor

  • Rope Component

  • RigidBody: Added InertiaTensor, InertiaTensorRotation, ResetInertiaTensor

  • Mounts: Added flags and tags and a directory system to make it easier to browse

  • Third party attributions for: VMA, Vulkan Headers, Box3D, MonoMod

  • Move Sandbox Verlet Ropes to Engine (#3150)

🧼 Improved

  • Networking: Optimized Sync Vars and Delta Snapshots

  • Networking: Remove allocations from NetworkObject.GetPropertySlot

  • Menu Settings Improvements

  • Managed navmesh generation

  • Don't run post process effects if we're in ToolsVis, other command lists should still run eg SSR and GTAO

  • Directly forward Sandbox.Vector index access to System.Numerics.Vector.Item[int32]

  • Cloud Assets: use non-recursive vmap ref collection, better version conflict handling

  • MeshTrace now has ignore GameObject support

  • Default decals have a tighter attentuation angle

  • Adjusted main menu particles to be way less intense

  • Line Renderer now applies tags

  • GPU Crashes go through our crash reporter

  • Movie Maker: Video export correctly switches camera based on priority

🪛 Fixed

  • Santa Hat and Skater Helmet Camo being unusable

  • Bloom "Firefles", Fix Subsurface in Ambient Baked Lighting

  • Apply missing attributes to 3d skybox attributes

  • Kinematic ModelPhysics lagging behind

  • Child collider update on transform change

  • Physics heightfield triangulation not being clipped before navmesh generation

  • Update decal sort layer on change

  • Edge case for loading nested prefabs

  • NRE when applying added objects to a prefab

