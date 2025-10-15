A new update has been released, you can view the full changes on our blog post.

https://sbox.game/news/update-25-10-15

This week we shipped our first part of our 2D toolset, the sprite editor.

🎁 Added

Networking Compression: LZ4 is used on larger packets (> 128 bytes)

Decals: Emission Texture Input

RenderTexture Asset

Sprite Resource Editor

Rope Component

RigidBody: Added InertiaTensor, InertiaTensorRotation, ResetInertiaTensor

Mounts: Added flags and tags and a directory system to make it easier to browse

Third party attributions for: VMA, Vulkan Headers, Box3D, MonoMod

Move Sandbox Verlet Ropes to Engine (#3150)

🧼 Improved

Networking: Optimized Sync Vars and Delta Snapshots

Networking: Remove allocations from NetworkObject.GetPropertySlot

Menu Settings Improvements

Managed navmesh generation

Don't run post process effects if we're in ToolsVis, other command lists should still run eg SSR and GTAO

Directly forward Sandbox.Vector index access to System.Numerics.Vector.Item[int32]

Cloud Assets: use non-recursive vmap ref collection, better version conflict handling

MeshTrace now has ignore GameObject support

Default decals have a tighter attentuation angle

Adjusted main menu particles to be way less intense

Line Renderer now applies tags

GPU Crashes go through our crash reporter

Movie Maker: Video export correctly switches camera based on priority

🪛 Fixed