This week we shipped our first part of our 2D toolset, the sprite editor.
🎁 Added
Networking Compression: LZ4 is used on larger packets (> 128 bytes)
Decals: Emission Texture Input
RenderTexture Asset
Sprite Resource Editor
Rope Component
RigidBody: Added InertiaTensor, InertiaTensorRotation, ResetInertiaTensor
Mounts: Added flags and tags and a directory system to make it easier to browse
Third party attributions for: VMA, Vulkan Headers, Box3D, MonoMod
Move Sandbox Verlet Ropes to Engine (#3150)
🧼 Improved
Networking: Optimized Sync Vars and Delta Snapshots
Networking: Remove allocations from NetworkObject.GetPropertySlot
Menu Settings Improvements
Managed navmesh generation
Don't run post process effects if we're in ToolsVis, other command lists should still run eg SSR and GTAO
Directly forward Sandbox.Vector index access to System.Numerics.Vector.Item[int32]
Cloud Assets: use non-recursive vmap ref collection, better version conflict handling
MeshTrace now has ignore GameObject support
Default decals have a tighter attentuation angle
Adjusted main menu particles to be way less intense
Line Renderer now applies tags
GPU Crashes go through our crash reporter
Movie Maker: Video export correctly switches camera based on priority
🪛 Fixed
Santa Hat and Skater Helmet Camo being unusable
Bloom "Firefles", Fix Subsurface in Ambient Baked Lighting
Apply missing attributes to 3d skybox attributes
Kinematic ModelPhysics lagging behind
Child collider update on transform change
Physics heightfield triangulation not being clipped before navmesh generation
Update decal sort layer on change
Edge case for loading nested prefabs
NRE when applying added objects to a prefab
