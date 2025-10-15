We made a small patch!
Patch Notes:
Fixed bugs
Made a clarification to robot dog toy's English description: it's now clearer that the token removal of the toy is optional. Translated versions of the text will be updated with the next content update!
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
We made a small patch!
Fixed bugs
Made a clarification to robot dog toy's English description: it's now clearer that the token removal of the toy is optional. Translated versions of the text will be updated with the next content update!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update