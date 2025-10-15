 Skip to content
15 October 2025 Build 20403363
Update notes via Steam Community

We made a small patch!

Patch Notes:

  • Fixed bugs

  • Made a clarification to robot dog toy's English description: it's now clearer that the token removal of the toy is optional. Translated versions of the text will be updated with the next content update!

Changed files in this update

