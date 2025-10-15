Making resource bays actually useful - The resource equipment hasn't been in a good state for a while, and we're working on improving it. For the first step, we've looked at the drafting libraries, and stripped away all complicated cards that didn't do much and just kept the basic, straightforward cards.



The lancer's passive, Overflow, now gives you a Battery Surge card for every 10 energy spent (was previously 12)



Replaced the Lancer starting railgun cards with 2 Kinetic Rounds, and 1 upgraded Drill round



Replaced the Lancer AI crewmember with Evelyn Ryant, giving you access to the Countermeasures crew ability (destroying 1 missile)



First sector enemies give on average 10 more credits on being defeated



Second sector enemies give on average 20 more credits on being defeated



First sector boss gives on average 50 more credits on being defeated



Supply depot Mk.I now has the following cards in its drafting library: Ammo Dump, Asteroid Ore, Energy Reserves



Hey folks,we started the balance patch cycle, and boy is there a lot to balance!Which is why we are going to put out a balance patch daily for the next week at least.These patches won't be big, but it will slowly and consistently nudge things back into balance.Note: You will have to start a new run after you updateIn today's patch we focused on a the following:Change log:We hope we can get a discussion going around balance in this post's thread and on our Discord, your opinion really matters and we'd love to hear it.That's it for todayThe Breachway Team