Fixed the loss of chest contents when they were placed on the ship in dedicated server sessions
Fixed some item duplication glitches
Fixed an issue causing the warp effect to get stuck in new or loaded games
Fixed an issue affecting the final steps of the main quest when connecting to a P2P server
Fixed an issue making the death animation to not be displayed properly for the player
Update 1.1.0.3
Update notes via Steam Community
