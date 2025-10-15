 Skip to content
15 October 2025 Build 20403171 Edited 15 October 2025 – 16:33:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed the loss of chest contents when they were placed on the ship in dedicated server sessions

  • Fixed some item duplication glitches

  • Fixed an issue causing the warp effect to get stuck in new or loaded games

  • Fixed an issue affecting the final steps of the main quest when connecting to a P2P server

  • Fixed an issue making the death animation to not be displayed properly for the player

