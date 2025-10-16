Step into the shoes of a reluctant hero and experience action-adventure in VR like never before. Featuring true-to-life full-body awareness and presence, tactile interactions powered by advanced physics and intuitive, gesture-driven traversal, Reach aims to set new standards in VR immersion.

Embark on a perilous journey to uncover the secrets of an underground civilization. Fight past mythical threats, master versatile tools, and forge a path through a dynamic world where every action directly impacts the adventure.

Key Features

Unrivalled immersion

Full-body awareness and true-to-life interactions deliver unmatched presence in every moment.

Live the adventure

Delve deep into a spectacular world packed with mythical threats, and secrets to uncover.

Own the action

Freely jump, climb, and zip-line across breathtaking environments with smooth, intuitive traversal designed for VR.

Fight with fluidity

Engage in thrilling emergent combat encounters against imposing, deadly adversaries.