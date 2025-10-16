 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Football Manager 26 Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Blue Protocol: Star Resonance
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 October 2025 Build 20403117 Edited 16 October 2025 – 15:06:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Step into the shoes of a reluctant hero and experience action-adventure in VR like never before. Featuring true-to-life full-body awareness and presence, tactile interactions powered by advanced physics and intuitive, gesture-driven traversal, Reach aims to set new standards in VR immersion. 

Embark on a perilous journey to uncover the secrets of an underground civilization. Fight past mythical threats, master versatile tools, and forge a path through a dynamic world where every action directly impacts the adventure. 

Key Features 

Unrivalled immersion 

Full-body awareness and true-to-life interactions deliver unmatched presence in every moment. 

Live the adventure 

Delve deep into a spectacular world packed with mythical threats, and secrets to uncover. 

Own the action 

Freely jump, climb, and zip-line across breathtaking environments with smooth, intuitive traversal designed for VR. 

Fight with fluidity 

Engage in thrilling emergent combat encounters against imposing, deadly adversaries. 

Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link