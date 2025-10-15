 Skip to content
15 October 2025 Build 20403058 Edited 15 October 2025 – 14:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
2 "meta item upgrades" have been created for this next build for the players to try!

Meta item equips

This system is designed to allow the players to choose and curate their own builds prior to the run (loadouts). Which means that certain upgrades that players don't want -- they can easily "un-equip" them -- and that will remove the upgrades from the upgrade pool.

Also worth mentioning: currently there's NO LIMITS to how many upgrades can be chosen!
The goal is to be able to get powerful with a variety of chosen upgrade paths, but also not be limited by an upgrade cap.

The 2 first upgrade equips will be:

- Lifeforce
- Fire Nova

Thanks for playing! Leave a positive review if you're enjoying Vanquish Evil! It would greatly help for momentum!

