Added

- Controller support! For both Xbox and PS with displaying their graphics/buttons where required.

Other controllers should also be supported (button pictures for them will be shown as for Xbox contoller)

- Verious tooltips across the UI to help with controls - for both keyboard/mouse and for gamepad

- New combined Equipment/Inventory window - now all in one spot

- New hints system to help you get started with the game

- Main panel now adjusts on the fly to the switch between keyboard/mouse and controller. You can grab a mouse back any time

- New virtual keyboard for controllers for character names

- Auto pause game on gamepad disconnection

- Pickup tooltip for closest loot item on ground for gamepad mode

Changed

- Stats window was reworked. It is bigger, better visual and all the values you can hover over for tooltip are now highlighted

- Better visibility for loot texts

Fixed

- Now player can't set empty name for character

- Pressing Esc now just closes map, not opens menu immediately. Fixed callbacks issue it caused

- Map/skills panel zooming too fast

- Fixes issue when deleting character broke character navigation