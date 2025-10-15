Added
- Controller support! For both Xbox and PS with displaying their graphics/buttons where required.
Other controllers should also be supported (button pictures for them will be shown as for Xbox contoller)
- Verious tooltips across the UI to help with controls - for both keyboard/mouse and for gamepad
- New combined Equipment/Inventory window - now all in one spot
- New hints system to help you get started with the game
- Main panel now adjusts on the fly to the switch between keyboard/mouse and controller. You can grab a mouse back any time
- New virtual keyboard for controllers for character names
- Auto pause game on gamepad disconnection
- Pickup tooltip for closest loot item on ground for gamepad mode
Changed
- Stats window was reworked. It is bigger, better visual and all the values you can hover over for tooltip are now highlighted
- Better visibility for loot texts
Fixed
- Now player can't set empty name for character
- Pressing Esc now just closes map, not opens menu immediately. Fixed callbacks issue it caused
- Map/skills panel zooming too fast
- Fixes issue when deleting character broke character navigation
