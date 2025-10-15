Coming in with a hotfix to correct the reported glitches on Cranes and making Hoppers more effective
Fix for Crane locking up on pickups near rock wall
Fix for Crane locking up on multiple bots queuing
Molten Iron Hopper now pulls from Forges constantly, not only on initial approach
Return to station dialogue box now correctly recognizes Ceres Vesta space
Scanner now has Self Destruct option
Scanner now leaves scorch mark and debris post destruction
Scanner no longer calls for Datacubes once asteroid has left mining claim
Scanner cancels Datacube requests if Datacube delivered manually
Scanner no longer duplicates Datacube requests
Pirate music restored and correctly ending
Pump impact sound reduced
Pump audio corrected for pumping loop
Cube Corp wishes you a prosperous day
- hube
Changed files in this update