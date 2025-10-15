 Skip to content
15 October 2025 Build 20402946 Edited 15 October 2025 – 13:26:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Coming in with a hotfix to correct the reported glitches on Cranes and making Hoppers more effective

  • Fix for Crane locking up on pickups near rock wall

  • Fix for Crane locking up on multiple bots queuing

  • Molten Iron Hopper now pulls from Forges constantly, not only on initial approach

  • Return to station dialogue box now correctly recognizes Ceres Vesta space

  • Scanner now has Self Destruct option

  • Scanner now leaves scorch mark and debris post destruction

  • Scanner no longer calls for Datacubes once asteroid has left mining claim

  • Scanner cancels Datacube requests if Datacube delivered manually

  • Scanner no longer duplicates Datacube requests

  • Pirate music restored and correctly ending

  • Pump impact sound reduced

  • Pump audio corrected for pumping loop

Cube Corp wishes you a prosperous day
- hube

