MateEngine 2.4.8 - 8 Avatars At Once! + Dance Player / Sync Improvements

Fixes and Improvements:

Fixed an issue where .ME Dance Mods were not synced across multiple instances.

Fixed an issue where regular .ME Mods appeared in the Dance Player list.

Improved Sync Dance between instances; synchronization should now be precise, with only rare desyncs of up to 0.5 seconds.

Fixed an issue where facial expressions could become stuck during dances.

Songs now preload on all instances. This may delay playback by 1–2 seconds after pressing Play, which is intentional to ensure synchronized starts.

Added a feature that limits playback to songs in your favorites list when the favorites filter is active.

Added a Sync toggle button to the Dance Player. When enabled, dances sync across all instances; when disabled, each instance plays independently.