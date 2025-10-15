 Skip to content
15 October 2025 Build 20402788
Update notes via Steam Community

MateEngine 2.4.8 - 8 Avatars At Once! + Dance Player / Sync Improvements

Fixes and Improvements:

  • Fixed an issue where .ME Dance Mods were not synced across multiple instances.

  • Fixed an issue where regular .ME Mods appeared in the Dance Player list.

  • Improved Sync Dance between instances; synchronization should now be precise, with only rare desyncs of up to 0.5 seconds.

  • Fixed an issue where facial expressions could become stuck during dances.

  • Songs now preload on all instances. This may delay playback by 1–2 seconds after pressing Play, which is intentional to ensure synchronized starts.

  • Added a feature that limits playback to songs in your favorites list when the favorites filter is active.

  • Added a Sync toggle button to the Dance Player. When enabled, dances sync across all instances; when disabled, each instance plays independently.

  • Added 6 more instance slots, allowing up to 9 avatars simultaneously on your desktop.

Ongoing:

  • Added a visual indicator showing which song is currently playing in the list.

