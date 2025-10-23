We're thrilled to hit this incredible milestone, an achievement made possible by our players. Your invaluable feedback has been essential in helping Darkblade Ascent reach its full potential.

This launch comes with our BIGGEST UPDATE yet full of changes and additional content.



New Class: Berserker

Generate Rage with normal melee hits. Shout a powerful warcry that exerts accumulated rage to intimidate enemies and empower yourself.





Berserker Upgrade Tree:

Battle Instincts: Warcry increases Weapon Damage by 2% -> 3% -> 5% per Rage point for the duration of the shout.

Bonebreaker Shout: Warcry releases a violent explosion dealing 50 -> 100 -> 200 damage per rage point. Scales with Global Damage.

Feast of Carnage: Warcry intimidates enemies for the duration of the shout. Killing an intimidated enemy restores 0.1 -> 0.2 -> 0.3 Health per Rage point.

Unending Warcry: Warcry lasts 6 -> 7 -> 8 seconds .

Echoing Shout: Melee strikes generate extra 25% -> 50% -> 100% rage per hit.

5 New Enemy Types

We’ve introduced new enemies in the campaign and in The Hideout that will keep you on your toes and test your skills.





The Celestial Rift arena opens!

A new challenge awaits as the third portal in The Hideout finally opens its gates. Get ready to face the most challenging content yet and defeat the final boss of The Hideout mode.

Nightmare Mode

Added Nightmare Mode to the campaign after completing it for the first time. On top of rune modifiers, that drastically alter the gameplay and difficulty, we have now added a new mode where any damage you take is fatal. This mode is for those who want a much bigger challenge. We haven't manage to beat the campaign with this mode active so... good luck!

1.0 Full Patch notes:

Additions:

Added Berserker class.

Added third area in The Hideout.

Added 5 new enemy types.

Added Nightmare Mode for Gauntlet.

Added weapon sway when turning and strafing.

Added subtle camera tilt when strafing.

Added 2 new achievements.

Added a representation of the player character in the Main Menu.

Changes:

Changed some enemy locations to no longer spawn behind the player.

Reduced the number of scraps received when salvaging weapons by 20%.

Abyssal shaman now heals and increases allies' damage more.

Updated UI for upgrade crystals.

Pyromancer ability (Fireball) damage increased by 30%.

Pyromancer's Delayed Combustion tree now enhances Fireball to pierce enemies from level 1 instead of level 3.

Sanguine Execution (secondary swords ability) is now faster to perform.

Increased default brightness.

Time needed to stay in the extraction zone in The Hideout reduced from 15 seconds to 10 seconds.

Restyled damage numbers animation and added color based on element.

Fixes:

Stormcaller ability will no longer miss when targeting enemies.

Fixed an area where the player would not get repositioned to safety after falling in the abyss.

Fixed an issue when rapidly attacking after performing Earth Splitter (axe ability) would not immediately perform Ruinfall (secondary ability).

Fixed Razor Riposte boon not triggering when parrying some Abyssal Enemies.

We are incredibly grateful to everyone who has been on this journey with us and helped us shape Darkblade Ascent into the amazing game it is today.

Thank you!

- Alex & Ovi



