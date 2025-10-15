With a new "fun-guy" Warframe: Nokko, a new Quest to help teach Tenno the intricacies of modding, and a root-to-leaf rework of nature's paladin Oberon, The Vallis Undermind has "spore" to explore than you can shake a shroom at.
Nokko and Nightcap
Command whimsical fungus-based Abilities with Nokko. This mycological marvel dwells deep below the surface of the Orb Vallis, alongside the mysterious Deepmines, and needs your help to fend off repeated Corpus incursions. With the help of Nightcap and their new Bounties, you can earn the Blueprints and components needed to craft Nokko in your Foundry.
The Teacher Quest
Listen well to Teshin's teachings, Tenno. This short Quest has been constructed with the aim of helping players new to the Origin System better understand the ins and outs of Mods and modding. Even if you're an experienced veteran, you can still earn a unique Reward for completing the Quest, in the form of the new Thornbak Rifle!
Oberon Rework
Protect your allies and punish wrongdoers with the power of nature: this is your sacred duty as Oberon. Now, the seeds of a full Rework for this classic Warframe bear fruit in The Vallis Undermind. Enjoy a suite of bolstered Abilities that better suit Oberon's intention and playstyle.
Read more in our full Dev Workshop.
***Try out the Rework for yourself by logging in between October 15 at 11 a.m. ET and October 21 at 11:59 p.m. ET to earn yourself a FREE base Oberon Warframe!***
And much more!
New Deluxe Skins: Wukong Qitian and Lavos Khymia
The simian trickster emerges supreme to claim his rightful title. The Wukong Qitian Collection includes the elegant harmony of the Tiandi Sun & Moon Skin along with the Immortal Breath Sugatra and much more.
Meanwhile, the master of transmutation is now imbued with the volatile quintessence of alchemy thanks to the Lavos Khymia Collection. With souped-up Shoulder Vials, a slithering new Ephemera and more, the elemental maestro has never looked so sublime.
Quality of Live ImprovementsThe Vallis Undermind update also includes general changes and improvements to the overall Warframe experience! Learn more about them on the Official Warframe Forums!
- Damage Attenuation QoL
- Recoil and Screenshake Changes
- Archgun Arcane Adapters
- Grineer Asteroid and Relay Relight
