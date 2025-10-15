 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 Blue Protocol: Star Resonance New World: Aeternum Marvel Rivals Call of Duty®
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 October 2025 Build 20402540 Edited 15 October 2025 – 13:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Choo Choo Engineers!

I've added the option for you to define three custom colour palettes which can recolour the game. You can access them from Game Settings > Colour Palette.

You can then click on the Edit button for any of the three custom colours and then type in or copy paste in the hexadecimal colour codes into each of the input fields. Press Apply to apply that colour scheme. You must ensure that each colour is unique and not transparent to avoid sprite atlas corruption.

If the game sprite atlas does get corrupted it is not over for the game. Just go back to palettes and select the first palette SLS08. Shut the game down and then restart it, and all should be good.

A great place to find interesting colour schemes (almost all of the Choo Choo Survivor 2 colour schemes are from there) is a website called Lospec and you can easily copy paste the hexadecimal codes from there.

Thanks,

GTGD

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3531421
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link