Choo Choo Engineers!

I've added the option for you to define three custom colour palettes which can recolour the game. You can access them from Game Settings > Colour Palette.

You can then click on the Edit button for any of the three custom colours and then type in or copy paste in the hexadecimal colour codes into each of the input fields. Press Apply to apply that colour scheme. You must ensure that each colour is unique and not transparent to avoid sprite atlas corruption.

If the game sprite atlas does get corrupted it is not over for the game. Just go back to palettes and select the first palette SLS08. Shut the game down and then restart it, and all should be good.

A great place to find interesting colour schemes (almost all of the Choo Choo Survivor 2 colour schemes are from there) is a website called Lospec and you can easily copy paste the hexadecimal codes from there.

Thanks,

GTGD