Bug Fix: Addressed the issue where the Fixed Deposit investment would get stuck at level 50 after purchasing the Prestige upgrade, "Keep short term upgrades after Prestige." Your investments should now upgrade correctly!
Fixed Deposit Bug Squashed in Update 1.0.6!
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3803932
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 3803933
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 3803934
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update