Super Duper Multitasking Steam/Windows 2.998.1 has been released as of 10/15/2025.

The following changes were made in this version:

- I attempted to fix an issue with Keyboard Config and Dance Pad Config that was causing them not to work properly when using a Japanese keyboard layout. (Despite installing a Japanese version of Windows 11 on a test machine and attempting to recreate the issue, I was unable to, so I can't verify whether the fix actually works...but hopefully it does!)

- Dance Pad Config will now allow you to assign buttons on the primary gameplay controller. In other words, you can now use the same controller for the Dance minigame that you use to play the other minigames. Doing this kind of goes against the original intent of Workout Mode, but I decided to let you enjoy the game in the way that you want to, which really is the correct approach.

Special thanks to Tsujino-san from Japan for identifying the above issue, and helping to improve this game!

The following issues are either known or suspected and will be investigated (in order of importance):

- If running the game on a monitor with a refresh rate above 60Hz, the game may appear choppy rather than smooth. Setting your monitor to 60Hz will give you the best experience for now. At present, I can't justify the amount of work required to properly support higher framerates, but I will look into alternative solutions.

- On Steam Deck, under certain conditions, music stops playing. This affects the Dance minigame, as well as the selection screens for Quickplay mode. I'm investigating the issue; the fix for this might take a LOT of work.

- A "white rectangle" sometimes appears while launching the game on Steam Deck. It appears for up to 30 seconds. The game finishes starting and plays properly after that, but I'll be trying to fix this.

- During testing (NOT on Steam Deck) I encountered one instance of music not beginning when Workout Mode was started. (Restarting the game will work around this for now.)

- During testing I encountered one instance of an unnecessary tutorial appearing.

- During testing I encountered one instance of a visual bug during Attract Mode.

Fixes will be published to the "beta" track while testing; feel free to opt in if you want to be the first to try them.