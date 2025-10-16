 Skip to content
16 October 2025 Build 20401979 Edited 17 October 2025 – 05:26:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Key changes in this version:

    • Optimization work completed and several issues fixed.

    • You can now track mission progress right in battle—for your convenience!

    • Most importantly, brand-new tanks are arriving very soon. Get ready to expand your Hangar with powerful fighting machines!

