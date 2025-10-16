Key changes in this version:
Optimization work completed and several issues fixed.
You can now track mission progress right in battle—for your convenience!
Most importantly, brand-new tanks are arriving very soon. Get ready to expand your Hangar with powerful fighting machines!
Update 3.63.0!
Update notes via Steam Community
