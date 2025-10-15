Hello, everyone!

This is the development team of <Mini Cozy Room : Lo-Fi>.

We have updated the game with new rooms, furniture, outfits, and features that many of you have been waiting for.

Here are the details of the update.

<Major Updates>

1. New Room Added

The Train Room has been added.

Unlike existing rooms, animation features have been added.

You can click on the train wheels or rail sections to stop the animation or adjust the speed in three stages.





2. New Furniture Themes Added

- Multiple new furniture themes with fresh designs and colors have been added.





3. New Outfits Added

- 15 new outfits with various themes have been added.





4. YouTube Embedded Player Upgrade

- Login, multilingual search, and bookmark features have been added.





5. Preset Feature Added

- A preset feature has been added to easily change room, wardrobe, and ambient sound settings.





[Others]

1. Album Playback Algorithm Changed

- Changed so that going back in shuffle mode plays the previous track instead of a random one

- Modified to start the first song of the next album when an album ends

- Added album repeat playback feature

2. Options

- Added "Display Tray Icon in Normal Mode" feature to Program Icon Display Location

3. Fixed to resume playback when selecting a specific ambient sound while paused

4. Fixed room change arrow colors to match background colors

5. Fixed the hair color selection window to close when pressing the confirm button at the bottom

6. Added animation for the hide widget button in mini mode to disappear to the bottom right of the screen

7. Afro Hair - Processed to hide protruding hair when wearing hats that don't fit all the hair

8. DLC Banner - Added preview feature

9. Added auto-scroll feature for local music slots

10. Changed the purchase cost of outfits obtained through DLC purchases to 0LP





[Bug Fixes]

1. Fixed pixelated widget appearance in mini mode

2. Fixed widget size mismatch with taskbar in mini mode (Windows 10 based)

3. Fixed UI position changes for memo/to-do/timer when switching to mini mode

4. Fixed issue where album/ambient sound buttons remained on when switching from mini mode to normal mode with album/ambient sound active

5. Fixed issue where text color was fixed based on the room where the box was placed

6. Fixed issue where furniture interaction was disabled when returning to the game screen after pressing the close button in the exit game popup

7. Session Timer - Fixed text size that was protruding outside

8. Fixed memo and to-do group activation bugs

10. Fixed issue where skin color returned to initial color when restarting the game with one memo or to-do group active

11. Fixed issue where characters remained even after changing activity furniture to empty

12. Fixed issue where embedded music and in-game music played simultaneously in the tray menu

13. Fixed issue where some unpurchased background skins appeared as purchased in specific rooms



We are always grateful for your support and love.

Please continue to share your feedback through the community and various channels, and we will keep improving the game.



Additionally, demos for two other new games we developed have been released.

We are currently participating in the Steam Next Fest, so we ask for your interest and support! (Adding to your wishlist is love)





1. TBH : Task Bar Hero

2. PANOPTYCA : Idle RPG Manager

Thank you.



