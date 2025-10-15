▼ BUGFIX / IMPROVEMENTS
Video upscaling improvements
Improved memory management for video upscaling
Fixed a disk I/O bottleneck during frame saving, leading to significant performance improvements
Performance improved by ≈25% on test PC [ AMD RX6600 + Ryzen 5600 + AI Multithreading: 8 ]
Performance gains on more powerful PCs may range up to ≈100%
General improvements
Fixed an issue that could result in frame over-extraction, in particular with Variable Frame Rate (VFR) videos
Fixed a bug that prevented the correct release of memory when an upscaling process was stopped
AI engine updated to version 1.23.0
Various bug fixes and code cleanup
Updated dependencies for improved stability and compatibility
▼ VirusTotal
Changed files in this update