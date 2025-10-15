 Skip to content
15 October 2025 Build 20401829 Edited 15 October 2025 – 12:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

▼ BUGFIX / IMPROVEMENTS

Video upscaling improvements 

  • Improved memory management for video upscaling 

  • Fixed a disk I/O bottleneck during frame saving, leading to significant performance improvements 

  • Performance improved by ≈25% on test PC [ AMD RX6600 + Ryzen 5600 + AI Multithreading: 8 ] 

  • Performance gains on more powerful PCs may range up to ≈100%

General improvements  

  • Fixed an issue that could result in frame over-extraction, in particular with Variable Frame Rate (VFR) videos

  • Fixed a bug that prevented the correct release of memory when an upscaling process was stopped 

  • AI engine updated to version 1.23.0 

  • Various bug fixes and code cleanup 

  • Updated dependencies for improved stability and compatibility

