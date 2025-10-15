Dear Pioneers,
Today we have a treat for you and it's not even Halloween, yet! This is for everyone who loves to get their hands on technical things!⚒️
You probably already guessed it from the title: We just released the Beta of our Pagonia Editor! 🎉It's now possible to create detailed maps with our in-house tools! We also sprinkled some quality-of-life improvements with a couple of gameplay and interface changes on top of this version 0.15.0!
Please read our Beta Disclaimer carefully and find the patch notes down below!
You can write us your feedback on Discord or in our Beta branch discussion forum on Steam.
We can't wait to see your creativity shine and are excited about what kind of maps you will come up with! As always, have fun testing and thank you for your ongoing support!
Your
Envision Entertainment-Team
0.15 - Pagonia Editor & QoL6 Update - Beta
Highlights
- The Pagonia Editor is available now!
- Craft your own Pioneers of Pagonia experiences!
- Several quality-of-life upgrades, e.g.
- New construction and game start interface
- New options to remove forest and get rid of wild boars faster
- New option to supply locations outside player territory with trade carriers
- New mini map filters
- New construction and game start interface
Beta Disclaimer
Please be aware that this is a Beta version for the game and the Pagonia Editor.
We expect the game to leave beta in the usual time frame. Depending on your feedback about the editor and maps that are created with it, we may keep this part of the release in beta for a longer time or release it together with the other parts of the update.
The Map Packages are created by the community, so until the first community maps appear, only a few example test maps from Envision are available. The goal of those maps is to fill the initial selection, they are not balanced and tested.
Please keep in mind that the Pagonia Editor is our in-house tool for creating maps. Therefore, it comes with some technical challenges. Additionally, the Editor has higher hardware requirements than the game itself. In this Beta version you might encounter some performance issues or bugs.
Overall, this is a tool for people who do not shy away when things get technical. But we're confident, that you'll get the hang of it in no time. :)
Pagonia Editor Beta
Create your first maps with the Pagonia Editor! Everyone who owns the Early Access version has access to the Pagonia Editor. You can access it via this path:
C:/Program Files (x86)/Steam/steamapps/common/Pioneers of Pagonia/Editor
Just scroll down to Pagonia Editor.exe
Please see our official Pagonia wiki for more information how to use the Editor.
How to create a map package
Generating a map with the Pagonia editor
Everyone is invited to extend and add pages to our public wiki, which helps others to create their first maps in the Pagonia Editor. Thanks for your support! ❤️
You can also find more help and information on our Discord channel. Check out the “Pagonia-Editor” category. We are looking forward to reading your feedback!
We will also upload a video tutorial on how to create a map with the Pagonia Editor very soon!
Good luck on your new journey!
Detailed Patch Notes
Tutorial Map Beta Version
- New version of the new Tutorial map is available now, we are looking forward to your feedback!
Gameplay
- Supply locations can now be supplied by the Trading Post, too.
- Until now, supply locations had to be in the player territory and connected to a road to be supplied by Carriers. Now, deliveries can be done to supply locations outside player territory by using Trade Carriers.
- As soon as a supply location is discovered, the Trading Post interface will offer an option to supply it with the requested commodities.
- If the supply location is inside player territory, it can be supplied simultaneously both by carriers using roads and by trade carriers starting at trading posts.
- Until now, supply locations had to be in the player territory and connected to a road to be supplied by Carriers. Now, deliveries can be done to supply locations outside player territory by using Trade Carriers.
- Woodcutter: add clear forest option
- The button to preserve the forest has been visually modified. As before, it is enabled by default and will ensure that Woodcutters only cut large trees to preserve the forest since fully-grown trees initiate new saplings. If disabled, trees of any size will be cut. The default setting can be modified in the options.
- A new button allows to order the Woodcutters to focus on cutting all trees without collecting any trunks or wood.
- The button to preserve the forest has been visually modified. As before, it is enabled by default and will ensure that Woodcutters only cut large trees to preserve the forest since fully-grown trees initiate new saplings. If disabled, trees of any size will be cut. The default setting can be modified in the options.
- Hunter: add kill boars option
- A new button allows to order Hunters of a Hunting Lodge to focus on hunting wild boars without collecting any meat or leather.
- Baneroots will now reveal themselves if they are still in unexplored areas and attack player units. This ensures that player units can target them, too.
- Scav bases will now be destroyed if the leftover Scav units are far away.
Interface
- The Interface for starting a new game has been recreated.
- New: Scenario map section now offers access to maps created by the community.
- The sub-section “Discover Maps” will be empty until the first community maps are created and published.
- All other map options are available as before, but the flow has been improved.
- New: Scenario map section now offers access to maps created by the community.
- The construction interface has been upgraded.
- We used your feedback to modify the building categories and resorted the building types.
- The categories got new icons for easier readability.
- We used your feedback to modify the building categories and resorted the building types.
- The mini map offers new filters for buildings:
- All buildings, all territory buildings, all priority buildings, all buildings with yellow and/or red warning flags.
- Added description to comfort meal tooltip in homes
- Added tooltips to objective buttons in the Settlement Progression window
- Fixed Quarry resource highlight not working correctly with disabled recipes
- New mouse cursor
- Territory buildings and residence buildings are now grouped when cycling with TAB.
Visuals
- The Venturer got a visual upgrade
- Improved readability of rock deposits
Performance
- The performance of the game, especially in situations where a huge bustling city is on screen, got significantly improved.
Bugfixes
- Fixed rare crash when navigating in a text field
- Fixed when canceling focus point placement
- Fixed crash when jumping to building
- Fixed rare crash when demolishing building
- Replaced placeholder icon “Remote delivery”
- Created missing LODs for all branch deposits
- Added missing point lights to resource depot
- Fixed missing point light in Guild Hall
Known Issues:
- Mini map filters do not always work properly
Changed depots in beta branch