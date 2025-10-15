2025/10/15 Patch Notes - Version 0.1.10



Due to a critical bug discovered after yesterday’s update, we immediately rolled back to version 0.1.9.

After fixing the issue, we have now re-released version 0.1.10.



[New Content]



Added new interactable object: Barrier Altar

- Interacting with it blocks incoming projectiles.



Added new achievements:

- Free Purchase – Hold more than 20 Discount Cards.

- The Secret Behind the Door – Interact with the object behind the hidden door in Borderwatch Haven.

- It's All Fate – Randomly destroy a Legendary item.

- How is this here? – Open Legendary Chests in Winterbane Pass (This achievement will be available in the next update).

- Time Hunter – Complete 8 stages on Insanity difficulty within 25 minutes.

*Please go to Home → Codex → Items tab and check if the “Unlock All Achievement Items” feature is enabled — it will stop achievement progress from being tracked. You need to disable this feature in order to unlock achievements.*



Added new in-game Tips.



Added exclusive accessories for SHIBAKO 666 Skin — Headband and “666” emblem.





[Interface & System Adjustments]



Adjusted Awakening UI for better layout and clarity.



Refined text layout and description formatting on the Settings page.



Improved numerical display logic for higher decimal precision.



Player SteamID is no longer used as the room number.





[Character & Skill Fixes]



Alice

- Fixed an issue where the talent that increases projectile count displayed incorrectly after reconnecting.

- Adjusted sub-weapon attack logic:

• Players will no longer be knocked back repeatedly.

• Additional projectiles now launch in random directions from Talent and Awakening.



Shibako

- Fixed abnormal stacking behavior of the “Proficient” awakening.

- Fixed animation freezing in the result screen model viewer.

- Fixed Primary Skill not correctly applying AoE taunt.



Koraku

- Fixed an issue where landing animations for other players did not play correctly.



Takehime

- Added new skill visual effects and adjusted animation timing.

- Added new talent: “Sakura Strike Mastery: Sakura Bloom Resonance”, enhancing the impact of falling secondary attacks.





[Item & Equipment Adjustments]



Reworked Item081 – Ice Armor

- Activating it now grants Barrier, and while shielded, automatically fires snowballs at nearby enemies.

- When both shield types are active, snowballs are fired at double speed.



Adjusted Item218 – JIL Energy

- Base Jump Count: 0.25 → 1.0



Fixed Item175 – Nail of Malice

- Fixed an issue where it failed to properly increase the trigger rate of other items.





[Enemy & Monster Adjustments]



Kasa-obake – Base Attack Damage: 18 → 15





[Level & Environment Adjustments]



Optimized enemy spawn logic.





[Other Fixes]



Fixed an issue where healing numbers were displayed as damage.



Fixed an issue where death counts were not recorded correctly in player history.



Fixed an issue where Block Rate was incorrectly displayed as 100%.



Fixed incorrect Jump Count display.



Fixed incorrect item spawn direction.



Fixed an issue where Alice Shop items continued floating upward after reconnecting.



Fixed an issue where the TV Dog caused infinite enemy spawns.



Adjusted animation timing and VFX trigger synchronization.





If you encounter any issues after the update, please contact us via Discord or use the in-game feedback feature (F10).

If you come across something fun during gameplay, you can also share it with other players using (F12).

Thank you for your continued support of EndlessAlice.

