15 October 2025 Build 20401733 Edited 15 October 2025 – 12:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • When you select a resource type, the info pane will tell you a bit about it
  • Tweak subsystem and resource prices
  • Tweaked trading UI (hover works more consistently, doesn't break as easily on various screen aspect ratios)

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3041591
macOS Depot 3041592
Linux 64-bit Depot 3041593
