- When you select a resource type, the info pane will tell you a bit about it
- Tweak subsystem and resource prices
- Tweaked trading UI (hover works more consistently, doesn't break as easily on various screen aspect ratios)
v0.2.64+91 *NOA*
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3041591
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 3041592
- Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3041593
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update