 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 Blue Protocol: Star Resonance New World: Aeternum Call of Duty® Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 15 October 2025 Build 20401493 Edited 15 October 2025 – 15:26:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Starium explorers!

We’re back with Patch 2, a major update packed with exciting new features, gameplay improvements, balance tweaks, and crucial bug fixes. This update focuses on refining the co-op experience, expanding weapon variety, and polishing overall gameplay feel.

Thank you all for your continued feedback and support, it helps us make Starium better with every patch!

  • Freedom Quest Finale

    • The Freedom Quest is now complete!

    • When the 21 days are over (or if you finish the quest early), you’ll receive a unique ending dialogue reflecting your choices.

    • If you fail, your character dies permanently and your save is lost.

    • If you succeed, you survive and live on as a citizen of the Space Safe Authority.

  • New Halloween Boss: The Headless

    • Spawns east of the Old Warehouse Cloud Save Station.

    • Drops the new Pumpkin Head Helmet.

    • During October each year and November 2025, he drops an extra random item with every defeat (similar to the Gambling Addict flaw).

    • Normally, he can only be defeated once, but during the seasonal event period, he can be farmed multiple times.

    • Features 3 unique new attacks not seen in any other boss fight.

  • New Armor: Pumpkin Head Helmet

    • Deals aura damage to nearby enemies.

    • Applies cold stacks passively.

    • When your health is low, it freezes all hostile enemies in range.

  • Dialogue Speed

    • Reduced the speed of the “Very Fast” dialogue setting for better readability.


  • Added a new Safe Bank page:

    • Pay off your debts.

    • View your Universal Income.

    • Take out a one-time loan (100% interest rate!).

  • Added section headers to the Safe Shop menu for clarity.

Weapons

  • Reduced the accuracy of the Verminator Pistol.

Armor

  • Buffed poison on hit effect on SPD Chest, Brute Pants, and Mage Robe to 15% of damage (up from 10%).

  • Increased SPD Pants cold explosion damage to 100 (from 78), but removed lifesteal from it.

  • Safe Knight Ward Circle now has a fixed duration, regardless of player count.

  • Nerfed Chef’s Apron fire on hit to 4% (down from 5%) to align with other fire armors.

Flaws

  • Added Black Suit (Blue Tie) Chest and Pants to the Gambling Addict loot pool.

Skills

  • Nerfed Chain Reaction damage to 35 (down from 40) per level.

  • Removed lifesteal from the skill.

  • Fixed a bug allowing players to zoom out during character creation.

  • Fixed an issue where you couldn’t access the Verminator Pistol when wearing CB1K Cowboy Chest.

  • Fixed the XP sound playing even when the game was muted.

  • Fixed the PG splash screen playing multiple times.

  • Added 4 new unique attack templates for future bosses and enemies.

  • Separated enemy hit, knockback, blood puddle, and lifesteal logic from projectile damage — allowing them to be reused for other damage types (like aura damage).

  • Updated the Gambling Flaw system:

    • You can now receive loot from multiple overlapping sources, e.g. from both The Headless and the Gambling Addict flaw.

🎃 Enjoy the spooky season in Starium!

Try your luck against The Headless! and see if you can truly earn your Freedom.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3327701
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link