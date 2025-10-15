Hey Starium explorers!

We’re back with Patch 2, a major update packed with exciting new features, gameplay improvements, balance tweaks, and crucial bug fixes. This update focuses on refining the co-op experience, expanding weapon variety, and polishing overall gameplay feel.

Thank you all for your continued feedback and support, it helps us make Starium better with every patch!

Freedom Quest Finale The Freedom Quest is now complete! When the 21 days are over (or if you finish the quest early), you’ll receive a unique ending dialogue reflecting your choices. If you fail , your character dies permanently and your save is lost. If you succeed , you survive and live on as a citizen of the Space Safe Authority .

New Halloween Boss: The Headless Spawns east of the Old Warehouse Cloud Save Station . Drops the new Pumpkin Head Helmet . During October each year and November 2025 , he drops an extra random item with every defeat (similar to the Gambling Addict flaw). Normally, he can only be defeated once , but during the seasonal event period, he can be farmed multiple times . Features 3 unique new attacks not seen in any other boss fight.

New Armor: Pumpkin Head Helmet Deals aura damage to nearby enemies. Applies cold stacks passively. When your health is low, it freezes all hostile enemies in range.

Dialogue Speed Reduced the speed of the “Very Fast” dialogue setting for better readability.







Added a new Safe Bank page : Pay off your debts. View your Universal Income . Take out a one-time loan (100% interest rate!).

Added section headers to the Safe Shop menu for clarity.

Weapons

Reduced the accuracy of the Verminator Pistol.

Armor

Buffed poison on hit effect on SPD Chest , Brute Pants , and Mage Robe to 15% of damage (up from 10%).

Increased SPD Pants cold explosion damage to 100 (from 78), but removed lifesteal from it.

Safe Knight Ward Circle now has a fixed duration , regardless of player count.

Nerfed Chef’s Apron fire on hit to 4% (down from 5%) to align with other fire armors.

Flaws

Added Black Suit (Blue Tie) Chest and Pants to the Gambling Addict loot pool.

Skills

Nerfed Chain Reaction damage to 35 (down from 40) per level.

Removed lifesteal from the skill.

Fixed a bug allowing players to zoom out during character creation .

Fixed an issue where you couldn’t access the Verminator Pistol when wearing CB1K Cowboy Chest .

Fixed the XP sound playing even when the game was muted.

Fixed the PG splash screen playing multiple times.

Added 4 new unique attack templates for future bosses and enemies.

Separated enemy hit, knockback, blood puddle, and lifesteal logic from projectile damage — allowing them to be reused for other damage types (like aura damage ).

Updated the Gambling Flaw system: You can now receive loot from multiple overlapping sources , e.g. from both The Headless and the Gambling Addict flaw.



🎃 Enjoy the spooky season in Starium!

Try your luck against The Headless! and see if you can truly earn your Freedom.