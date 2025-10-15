 Skip to content
15 October 2025 Build 20401477
Update notes via Steam Community

Tastemaker was developed using the Unity game engine. Unity recently announced a security vulnerability affecting some versions of the engine. This patch should address the issue.

You can read more about it here:

https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01

To quote the blog above: "There is no evidence of any exploitation of the vulnerability nor has there been any impact on users or customers." So as far as I know, there is no need to worry, But:

Please update your game to the latest version!


Changed files in this update

Windows Tastemaker Content Depot 1289341
