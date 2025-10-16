 Skip to content
16 October 2025 Build 20401465
Update notes via Steam Community
Dear Players,
We share with you update 2.4.1.3 which resolves some of the problems related to the recent release, and includes additional changes:

Fixed
  • Stuttering when updating stats on Steam, especially if game was launched through .exe file and not Steam
  • Some achievements not working correctly
  • Removed "Toy Horse" from possible drops in one POI
  • Fish moving very slowly if player has over 100 fps
  • Item physics exploding if player dropped a lot of them while paused
  • Weapons flying away from bandits on their death
  • Thrown spears would sometimes appear under the map instead of at the impact point
  • Animal HP and Damage multipliers not affecting animals in certain cases
  • Quickload not working on Valley

Updated
  • Items spawn on ground instead of in the air, if possible, when dropped from inventory
  • More safeguards for separate thread operations to reduce the number of critical errors

Kind regards
Render Cube and Toplitz teams




