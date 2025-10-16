We share with you update 2.4.1.3 which resolves some of the problems related to the recent release, and includes additional changes:
Fixed
- Stuttering when updating stats on Steam, especially if game was launched through .exe file and not Steam
- Some achievements not working correctly
- Removed "Toy Horse" from possible drops in one POI
- Fish moving very slowly if player has over 100 fps
- Item physics exploding if player dropped a lot of them while paused
- Weapons flying away from bandits on their death
- Thrown spears would sometimes appear under the map instead of at the impact point
- Animal HP and Damage multipliers not affecting animals in certain cases
- Quickload not working on Valley
Updated
- Items spawn on ground instead of in the air, if possible, when dropped from inventory
- More safeguards for separate thread operations to reduce the number of critical errors
