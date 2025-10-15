🚀 Update V 0.4.1 is now live!
Great news! This update brings many optimizations, important fixes, and most importantly… a huge speed boost for your machines! ⚙️💨
---
[🔧 Improvements]
All of these machines have had their speed doubled (x2) with to new upgrades:
- Centrifuge
- Crusher Level 1
- Crusher Level 2
- Fruit & Vegetable Duplicator
- Can Manufacturer
- Juice Bottle Manufacturer
- Candy Manufacturer
- Foundry Level 1
- Foundry Level 2
- Milling Machine
- Seed Generator
- Composter
- Can Filler
- Saw Level 1
- Saw Level 2
💰 The price of the parking lot, gas station, and car wash has also been doubled to better reflect their profitability.
---
[⚙️ Machine Behavior]
The following machines now automatically restart after loading a save:
Concrete Mixer, Water Bottle Machine, Centrifuge, Crushers (Level 1 & 2), Fruit & Vegetable Duplicator, Automatic Fabricator, Can Fabricator, Cake Fabricator, Foundries (Level 1, 2 & 3), Milling Machine, Tubular Furnace, Seed Generator, Drills, Flour Mill, Refineries (Level 1 & 2), Saw Level 2, and Can Filler.
➡️ No more restarting everything manually each session!
---
[🧩 Changes]
- Upgrades can no longer be purchased until the corresponding item is unlocked.
- New interface to easily stop machines.
- Lights now flash orange and green when a machine is shutting down.
- Nuclear Reactor power output increased: 500 → 1000 watts ⚡
- Battery duration doubled: 1h00 → 2h00 🔋
- Spheres (20 / 100 / Infinite) no longer change color when containing an item.
---
[🐞 Bug Fixes]
- Fixed a duplication bug with the Crusher (you can no longer retrieve items from inside it).
- Vehicles no longer use unbuilt car wash stations.
- Construction panels for car washes no longer stay visible.
- Fixed the term "Engine Block" in Junior’s daily quests.
- Fixed the texts "Green Pepper Can" and "Corn Can" on the price board.
---
[⚡ General Optimizations]
- Performance improvements for many machines: concrete mixer, centrifuge, crushers, fabricators, foundries, refineries, saws, and more.
- Optimized electric current system: power now toggles only when a true On/Off change occurs.
- Improved electric oil engines (small, medium, large).
- Improved solar panels and dirt management.
- Optimized icons and textures for fruit & vegetable stands and spheres (20 / 100 / Infinite).
- Items inside infinite spheres and cubes no longer rotate at a distance, improving performance.
- Reworked Workshop Tablet UI (added a lock screen 🔒).
- Adjusted pickaxe and ore upgrades in the mine.
- Improved price display and consumption screens (electricity, oil, water).
- Optimized seed storage and teleporter performance.
---
Thank you so much for your ongoing feedback — it really helps me fine-tune the game 💙
DLC - SUPPORTER PACK
A DLC is now available to financially support the development.
A huge thank you to everyone helping the progress of Center Station Simulator ❤️
Changed files in this update