15 October 2025 Build 20401451 Edited 15 October 2025 – 12:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Are you sure you want to view these images?

Sup!

This one was kind of an unplanned update.

Apparently, Unity recently released a patch to fix a security vulnerability in the engine. Now, every game developed with it needs to be updated using the latest version.

Version 0.5.7 is still in development, the dialogues have all been written, and I'm currently working on the renders. But more updates on that soon.

There are some new additions in this version, albeit a little. Just some things I was making on the side while creating the content for 0.5.7.

It's not much, but I went back and remade some of the old renders for the intro sequence. I didn't just increase the resolution, I literally reconstructed and improved the scenes from scratch.

I'll finish re-doing the remaining Chapter 1 renders once the game is completed. The ones I omitted still look fine for now.

Also, fixed a rare issue with the save system. Huge thanks to the player that pointed it out.

That's all for now.

See you in the next update, take care and love y'all! 💖

v0.5.63 Changes

  • Updated Unity version

  • Remade some of the intro renders

  • Fixed a rare issue where a file naming conflict in the save system would cause old saves to be overwritten

