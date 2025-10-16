This build has not been seen in a public branch.

◆ Critical Bug Fixes and Improvements

- Buildings outside loaded chunks will no longer update in the background.

If something stops working, try placing a few extra ""Monoliths"" nearby.

This update also fixes an issue where charmed ""Cows"" would multiply endlessly from pre-placed ""Breeding Facilities"".

If you’re unable to spawn vehicles or charmed enemies, check around (-1242, 49, -1091); there’s a good chance a herd of charmed ""Cows"" has taken over.

◆ Bug Fixes

- Fixed an issue where enchanted items would disappear when they were carried and attempted to be stored in a chest with no vacant spaces.

- Fixed several bugs, including one where connecting a ""Sorting Pipe"" to a pipeline would result in an item being transported in it to be multiplied.

- Fixed an issue where an ""Alchemy Cauldron"" would sometimes flip over after being placed.

- Fixed an issue where items being transported through a pipeline between a crafting facility and a chest could sometimes disappear under certain conditions.

- Fixed an issue where the items placed onto custom landscape items built on the empty island would fall through those landscapes.

- Fixed an issue in the ""Ruin of the End"" grinding dungeon where the entrance could become sealed without the boss spawning, trapping players inside the boss arena.

- Adjusted the positioning of the center target in the ""Cave of Target Practice"" to address an issue where catapult shots would sometimes fall short.

- Fixed an issue where the hitbox of the skill Tiger's Maw wasn't properly calculated in multiplayer.