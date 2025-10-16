◆ Critical Bug Fixes and Improvements
- Buildings outside loaded chunks will no longer update in the background.
If something stops working, try placing a few extra ""Monoliths"" nearby.
This update also fixes an issue where charmed ""Cows"" would multiply endlessly from pre-placed ""Breeding Facilities"".
If you’re unable to spawn vehicles or charmed enemies, check around (-1242, 49, -1091); there’s a good chance a herd of charmed ""Cows"" has taken over.
◆ Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where enchanted items would disappear when they were carried and attempted to be stored in a chest with no vacant spaces.
- Fixed several bugs, including one where connecting a ""Sorting Pipe"" to a pipeline would result in an item being transported in it to be multiplied.
- Fixed an issue where an ""Alchemy Cauldron"" would sometimes flip over after being placed.
- Fixed an issue where items being transported through a pipeline between a crafting facility and a chest could sometimes disappear under certain conditions.
- Fixed an issue where the items placed onto custom landscape items built on the empty island would fall through those landscapes.
- Fixed an issue in the ""Ruin of the End"" grinding dungeon where the entrance could become sealed without the boss spawning, trapping players inside the boss arena.
- Adjusted the positioning of the center target in the ""Cave of Target Practice"" to address an issue where catapult shots would sometimes fall short.
- Fixed an issue where the hitbox of the skill Tiger's Maw wasn't properly calculated in multiplayer.
Changed depots in alpha-unstable branch