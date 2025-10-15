Hello, friends and players! We’ve got a new update that should improve the game. It was only possible because of your excellent feedback and reports, and for that, we are truly thankful. And again, please bear with us as we roll this out, and help us make Polylithic better by reporting any bugs or issues on our Discord

Release Notes:

Fish no longer cause a performance hit when on screen,

Able to properly save and load regardless of Steam Nicknames,

Proper handling for duplicate Steam Nicknames in Multiplayer,

Reduced extraneous debug logging,

Fixes for fire particles,

Fixed control type switching when the cursor is over UI,

Improved menu navigation with the controller,

Friendly fire is properly synced when joining a session,

Removed Exclusive Fullscreen mode due to Unity bugs.

Adjusted the display of several materials,

Tribespeople will now have a visible Mad status,

Fixed resolution selector,

Improved localization,

Fixed several quests

