 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Call of Duty® Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 October 2025 Build 20401208 Edited 15 October 2025 – 16:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello,

sorry, I lied in the last announcement : I said there wouldn’t be any new features for a while, but I just added the mocap volley jump animation in today’s update..! ☺️

It might look a bit too much like Roddick (effective at the net, although not super elegant), but I hope you’ll still enjoy it. 🙂

And here's the full changelog :

New Features :

- Animation : added the Mocap animation for the jump when volleying

Bug Fixes :

- World Tour : in the Country Cup, the hosting country's stadium selection could be incorrect
- Animation : fixed a couple of issues with the Mocap
- Animation : the player could do some weird rotation when preparing his forehand


ManuTOO
=== Mana Games ===

Changed files in this update

macOS 64-bit Tennis Elbow 4 - MacOS Depot 760642
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link