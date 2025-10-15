Hello,



sorry, I lied in the last announcement : I said there wouldn’t be any new features for a while, but I just added the mocap volley jump animation in today’s update..! ☺️



It might look a bit too much like Roddick (effective at the net, although not super elegant), but I hope you’ll still enjoy it. 🙂



And here's the full changelog :



New Features : - Animation : added the Mocap animation for the jump when volleying



Bug Fixes : - World Tour : in the Country Cup, the hosting country's stadium selection could be incorrect

- Animation : fixed a couple of issues with the Mocap

- Animation : the player could do some weird rotation when preparing his forehand





ManuTOO

=== Mana Games ===