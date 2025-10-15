sorry, I lied in the last announcement : I said there wouldn’t be any new features for a while, but I just added the mocap volley jump animation in today’s update..! ☺️
It might look a bit too much like Roddick (effective at the net, although not super elegant), but I hope you’ll still enjoy it. 🙂
And here's the full changelog :
New Features :- Animation : added the Mocap animation for the jump when volleying
Bug Fixes :- World Tour : in the Country Cup, the hosting country's stadium selection could be incorrect
- Animation : fixed a couple of issues with the Mocap
- Animation : the player could do some weird rotation when preparing his forehand
