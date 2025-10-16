Hello everyone 😘,

Thank you all for your love of the new version. It has been over half a month since the new version was launched, and we have received a lot of bug reports and optimization suggestions. Here is an updated version for now, and we will continue to make further optimizations based on priority. Thank you all for your support 💐.

Optimizations:

General Gor Form's Move Speed won't be decreased anymore. General Gor Form's Heavy Attack Speed +25%. General Gor Form's [Frost Fist Power]'s rapid punches and resonance range is increased by 25%(Also take effect when you has [Earthbreaker Slash]). General Gor Form's [Frost Blast]'s ice cones angular interval is decreased in order to let them hit enemies more easily. General Gor Form's Primordial Ink [Bloody Battle]'s will cause more take damage/shield/additional-related perks. General Gor Form's Primordial Ink [Bloody Battle]'s damage is increased by 60%. The damage of [Feather Ink]'s hidden weapon is increased by 30% Epic Perk [Thousand-Weight Blade] increase damage from 5% to 8%. Epic Perk [Dreadful Die] increase chance to inflict a random Curse from 5% to 15%. Legend Perk [Sunset Fire Bracelet] decrease Autocast time from 15s to 12s. Rare Elixir [Windy Elixir] also increase Magic Circle damage by 5%. Optimize some SFX and BGM of North Abyss and Bamboo Forest Retreat.

Debug：

Fixed an issue where Ink Skill [Hunting The Sun] and [Tiger Eclipse] can not trigger effect of General Gor Form's [Frostblade Edge] and [Icebreaker Strike]. Fixed an issue where General Gor Form's [Icebreaker Strike] can not take effect when you have [Frost Fist Power]. Fixed an issue where General Gor Form's Heavy Attack cause play wrong Ink Skill Animation at sometimes. Curse Perk [Dual Blade] and [Painted Prison]: This damage increase Buff is also take effect on Ink Pet. Elixir [Leafydew Elixir] and [Tiger Elixir]: This damage increase Buff is also take effect on Ink Pet. Fixed an issue where Ink Gem Replacement Page can not use Controller to exit. Fixed an issue where restart many times may cause crush of game. Fixed an issue where Dr.Suen Form's fully charged Heavy Attack's has less damage than Heavy Attack. Fixed an issue where YingYuan will get stuck after charge at sometimes. Fixed an issue where Miss Lee Form can not enter Checkmate mode after accumulating 8 stacks of Chess Power. Fixed an issue where [Sunset Fire Bracelet] will damage 1 less time at sometimes. Fixed an issue where portal can not be generated after Boss is defeated at sometimes. Fixed an issue where enemies‘ health is wrong in Bear Hair Brush. Fixed an issue where black border adaptation error in game graphics at some resolutions.

Thank you for your support!

Leap Studio